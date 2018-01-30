 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Don’t Forget to Tip Your Eater

Tipping goes a long way in this industry

Dear readers,

Thank you to everyone who has shared tips with this site since it launched. These pieces of insight and nuggets of wisdom go a long way to ensuring Eater London is constantly kept up-to-date and helps extend our reach across the city.

Have details on an opening in one of the big new London developments, seen building works on the site of recently closed restaurant or just want to let us know where you think serves the city’s best roast dinner? Send an email. Got an opinion on the best new wine bar in London? Or a significant change to a famous menu? Eater wants to know. Heard a chef was leaving? Share the facts.

All this and more is very welcome to the tipline: Just send a note to london@eater.com or head to the anonymous contact page. Photos — from a closing announcement, planning application or renovations in progress sign — will be gratefully received. The tipline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anonymity is guaranteed, of course. And while you’re at it, be free to follow Eater London on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and sign-up to the newsletter below.

Thank you again.

