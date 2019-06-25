 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Ultimate Visitor’s Guide to Eating in London

Essential restaurants, iconic dishes, pillars of communities — there has never been a better time to eat in London

Explore London’s Oldest Food Market

By Ed Smith

The Best Restaurants in Soho

By Adam Coghlan
London’s Best Restaurants

By Adam Coghlan

Where to Eat in Shoreditch, London’s Hottest Dining Neighbourhood

By Adam Coghlan and James Hansen

Where to Eat British Food in All Its Glory

By Ed Smith

There has never been a better time to eat in London. Here’s where to find the best food, in a city whose restaurant culture is shaped as much by its communities as its status as a global icon

London’s Finest Sunday Roasts

By Adam Coghlan and James Hansen

The Best Indian Restaurants in London

By Sejal Sukhadwala

All of the Best-Value Restaurants in London

By Jonathan Nunn

Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant in London

By Eater Staff

Navigate the City’s Booming Wine Scene

By George Reynolds

Where to Find Coffee When You Need It

By James Hansen

London’s restaurant scene was a gastronomic laughing stock not that long ago, the city’s reputation reduced to fish and chips, pie and mash, and Sunday roasts. All of those things are better than the reputation which precedes them — and there are plenty of places to enjoy excellent versions of them in the capital — but they tell only part of this city’s story. London is now one of the most exciting and diverse restaurant capitals in the world.

This guide aims to highlight London’s best restaurants, its most cutting edge wine bars, coffee shops, iconic dishes, illustrate the myriad cuisines so well represented by London’s many diaspora communities, and present handy pointers to its best neighbourhoods for eating.

It is our hope that this guide is as useful to a first-time visitor as it is to someone who visits once a week or once a year, and as helpful for a curious, hungry local or willing host as a tourist just off the plane. To visitors and Londoners: we hope this serves you well, and send this guide to your far-flung friends and colleagues — eating well in London has never been easier, and this is the ultimate guide to navigating a truly great food city.

Start here
The 15 Best Restaurants in London to Experience British Cuisine