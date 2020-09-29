 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Low-Key Luxury Group Corbin and King Keeps Soho Seafood Restaurant on Ice

Jeremy King says Manzi’s remains “on hold” oweing to current uncertainty over London’s recovery

by James Hansen
Wolseley Restaurant owners Corbin and King restaurant group will open a huge London seafood restaurant in Soho
Soho seafood emporium Manzi’s is on ice
The Wolseley

Manzi’s, the upcoming Soho seafood emporium from master of low-key luxury Corbin and King, remains on ice until 2022. Writing in his newsletter to customers, co-founder Jeremy King said:

“The problem there was a differing view between us during the pandemic of the best way forward and what the outlook for London would be ... We therefore agreed to stall the development until greater certainty achieved.”

In November 2020, the story was the same. King then wrote: “Manzi’s still on hold – it requires a considerable amount of investment to finish so we are awaiting to see what happens in the next few months before we commit.” The proposed “Wolseley 2.0” in the City and a new Notting Hill site are also on pause.

The 200-cover deepwater revival of Bateman’s Buildings in the heart of Soho emerged in spring 2019, with planning documents detailing a multi-level restaurant with considerable outdoor space. At the time King said that “Manzi’s is very much about ‘nautical’ themes against the background of being a Seafood/Pescatarian restaurant,” he added. “In the same spirit of Brasserie Zédel we want it to be fun and affordable. What is extraordinary about this site it is that it set over two floors, in the heart of Soho, and yet has windows on both sides of the dining-rooms.”

Soutine

60 Saint John's Wood High Street, , England NW8 7SH 020 3926 8448 Visit Website

The Delaunay

55 Aldwych, , England WC2B 4BB 020 7499 8558 Visit Website
Foursquare

Brasserie Zédel

20 Sherwood Street, , England W1F 7ED 020 7734 4888 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Wolseley

160 Piccadilly, , England W1J 9EB 020 7499 6996 Visit Website

