Manzi’s, the upcoming Soho seafood emporium from master of low-key luxury Corbin and King, remains on ice until 2022. Writing in his newsletter to customers, co-founder Jeremy King said:

“The problem there was a differing view between us during the pandemic of the best way forward and what the outlook for London would be ... We therefore agreed to stall the development until greater certainty achieved.”

In November 2020, the story was the same. King then wrote: “Manzi’s still on hold – it requires a considerable amount of investment to finish so we are awaiting to see what happens in the next few months before we commit.” The proposed “Wolseley 2.0” in the City and a new Notting Hill site are also on pause.

The 200-cover deepwater revival of Bateman’s Buildings in the heart of Soho emerged in spring 2019, with planning documents detailing a multi-level restaurant with considerable outdoor space. At the time King said that “Manzi’s is very much about ‘nautical’ themes against the background of being a Seafood/Pescatarian restaurant,” he added. “In the same spirit of Brasserie Zédel we want it to be fun and affordable. What is extraordinary about this site it is that it set over two floors, in the heart of Soho, and yet has windows on both sides of the dining-rooms.”