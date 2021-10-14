London Specialist in Low-Key Luxury the Wolseley Wants to Go International

One of central London’s most singular restaurant addresses has designs on significant international expansion. Zuleika Fennell, managing director of restaurant group Corbin and King, has told a Propel Women’s Entrepreneurs and Leaders Conference that it wants “to put The Wolseley restaurant and hotel in every major capital city around the world,” and has already scoped out European capitals that might fit this plan.

Corbin and King is, lest it be forgotten, majority owned by Minor Hotels, so long-term designs on expansion are not a particular surprise. It, of course, has multiple properties in London and has three — Manzi’s, a seafood restaurant in Soho; a kind of Wolseley 2.0 in nature if not name in the City; and a new brasserie in Notting Hill — on ice owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Wolseley is the most famous, most transportive and transportable jewel in its crown and, ironically therefore, perhaps the hardest to export without losing some of that Piccadilly glamour. Time will tell.

A detailed timeline of the Makan cookbook plagiarism situation

And what it says about the cookbook world at large.

When life gives you British sprinkles, declare them “wank”

Get Baked in Leeds is reeling after being reported to Trading Standards over its imported, American technicolour shards of sugar.

More natural wine and oozy cheese for Hackney

Provisions, the rightly revered Holloway Road wine and cheese shop / importer, will open in east London soon. [Hot Dinners]

Rishi Sunak makes restaurants wait on possibly transformational reforms

The long-promised government review into business rates — an albatross for restaurants at the best of times and even moreso during 2020 — has been delayed again. [Big Hospitality]

End the alphabet pasta orthodoxy now

You should be able to buy a bag of vowels only.. or like the vowels are spinach — UNIONIZE CONDE, FAST (@tammieetc) October 9, 2021