The Home of a Stand-Out London Sunday Roast Finally Confirms Covent Garden Opening

An esteemed London chophouse and architect of one of the city’s best Sunday roasts will open a seven-days-a-week restaurant in the heart of Theatreland. Blacklock, which currently has three sites in the capital, will open at 16a Bedford Street in February 2022, finally confirming a restaurant mooted since 2019.

There will be no reinvention of the group’s wheel here: keenly priced chops and steaks built on a long-term relationship with Cornwall butcher Philip Warren; large format retro desserts — here ice cream sundaes, as opposed to white chocolate cheesecakes — and tableside cocktails. Hopefully, one of the city’s better steak sandwiches and best burgers too.

Founder Gordon Ker referred to the long wait for the opening, saying:

”It’s been a rough two years for everybody and so, over 3 years since we last opened a Blacklock, we are bubbling over with excitement to be looking forward, growing again and opening our fourth restaurant in the heart of Covent Garden and, in particular, creating fantastic new opportunities for our brilliant and loyal teams as well as introducing never-before-seen dishes to the menu for our guests. We cannot wait to open and become part of the local area, home to so many other fantastic restaurants, theatres and history.”

The Covent Garden opening will join the Soho original, which opened on Great Windmill Street in 2015, as well as restaurants in the City (2017) and Shoreditch (2018.) The restaurant is also aiming for B-Corp certification, a bold move for an organisation so reliant on beef but one that feels in reach given its longstanding work with Warren, which champions regenerative agriculture, and the whole-animal model that both minimises waste and produces the competitive prices for which the group is known.

More soon.