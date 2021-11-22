 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big-Name Australian Chef Will Open New Bakery and Restaurant With DJs in Mayfair

Chef Roy Ner is opening Jeru — a high-end, loosely Middle-Eastern restaurant — on Berkeley Street in December

by Adam Coghlan
Beef short rib by chef Roy Ner at Jeru
Jeru [Official photo]

Renowned and award-winning Australian chef Roy Ner will make his U.K. restaurant debut when he opens Jeru — a high-end, loosely Middle-Eastern restaurant on Mayfair’s Berkeley Street in December. Such are the monied surrounds and party going inclinations of those who frequent the west London neighbourhood, Jeru will be comprised of dining rooms, bars, lounges, and then in the new year, an all-day dining bakery offering small plates and natural wines.

From Thursday 2 December when it first opens, Jeru will feature a main dining room, a “wine room” (and 1,000 bottle wine wall) that doubles as a private dining space, a downstairs cocktail bar called Layla, plus, according to press materials, “ultra-chic sunken lounge that will transform into a high energy dining concept at night.” It is here that, guests are told, London’s “finest DJs” will appear, “accompanied by live percussion and saxophones to provide a new addition to Mayfair’s social scene.”

The name Jeru refers to “old city” from the Byzantine period — “a place of nomadic tribal people where many different cultures collided — a true melting pot,” a statement released by the restaurant said. This well-travelled approach will be extended to Ner’s menu, which will feature influences from across the Middle-East, including his native Israel: “Yeminite butter bread,” “Persian feta börek,” and “Levantine lobster and prawn dumplings” are just three dishes expected to appear on the Jeru menu.

“We want people to feel at home when they visit us,” Ner said a statement. “Guests will be able to see into the open charcoal kitchen, see where we dry age our seafood, beef and lamb, and see their dish come to life.”

Other dishes appear to be taken from the playbook which has leant restaurants like Nopi, Palomar, the Barbary, and Coal Office such success in London over recent years. Charcoal-grilled octopus, cuttlefish ragu, black spinach, and chilli; langoustine murtabak, labneh, chili, smoked eel salsa; roast aubergine, macadamia milk, and dry aged smoked lamb; and Levantine lobster and prawn dumplings, burnt harissa butter and hasselback Jerusalem artichokes, goat’s whey, and anchovies.

The Jeru bakery will be open all day from late January offering hot drinks, pastries, salads, small plates, and natural wines. Bar Layla is also expected to open at the end of the first month of the new year.

Lastly, Ner is collaborating with British charcuterie specialists to create cured meats apparently never before seen in the U.K. Angus rump basturma and lamb and fennel salami will be served, as well as the first lamb bacon made in partnership with Hammond Charcuterie.

