‘Eccentric’ Izakaya Will Replace Extravagant Burger Bar at Big-Dough Knightsbridge Hotel

A new Japanese restaurant and bar has been announced as the replacement for Daniel Boulud’s popular American burger restaurant Bar Boulud, which permanently closed in June.

At the Aubrey London, guests are being told to expect “an eccentric izakaya restaurant with menus that showcase traditional Japanese cooking techniques with a focus on sustainable, locally sourced produce.” Given the surrounds and a local predilection for expensive protein, raw fish, and citrus, guests can bet on a sushi section sitting alongside a list of judiciously seasoned prime cuts given grill time. The Aubrey will feature two separate bars, each offering “distinctive and creative cocktail menus that will provide culturally rich drinking experiences.”

While few details have been released so far, the group behind the project making its U.K. debut is the aptly named Maximal Concepts, an award-winning restaurant organisation based in Hong Kong, Big Hospitality reports. “As with their many concepts in Hong Kong, the team behind The Aubrey London will create a fully immersive experience where art and design meets high quality drinks and innovative dining,” a statement said. Opening in the new year, it promised “to disrupt and delight the London social scene.”

Among the list of brands owned by Maximal is a burger and shake restaurant called Double D. Maximal operates restaurants in Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, Las Vegas, and Vancouver.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel still houses Heston Blumenthal’s London restaurant Dinner, while the most high-profile recent arrival to the Knightsbridge restaurant scene is none other than Mr Sprinkles himself, Salt Bae, who opened Nusret London at the Park Tower Hotel in September.

More soon.