One of London’s Most Decorated Restaurant Groups Is Opening Another Fancy Gastropub

One of the most decorated and creative London restaurant groups of the modern era will continue their exploits in the realm of gastropubs in 2022 when JKS — the group behind Michelin-starred Mayfair hotspot Gymkhana — opens its second pub, the George in Fitzrovia, with Kitchen Table chef James Knappett and publican Dominic Jacobs.

Today, Thursday 25 November, “will see the reopening of historic Fitzrovia pub the George on Great Portland Street,” a statement read. Publican Dominic Jacobs, Culinary Director

It’s the second time this year that JKS has partnered with Knappett of two Michelin-starred Fitzrovia restaurant Kitchen Table, and Jacobs after the group reopened the Cadogan Arms on the King’s Road in Chelsea earlier this year.

The George is a three-storey, 18th century, Grade II listed building which has been extensively restored and given a brand overhaul by JKS and agency Dynan Design Studio. The pub will reopen in two phases: First, the ground floor will open as a pub-proper, serving cask ales, craft beers, cocktails and wines on tap alongside a “considerable whiskey collection that nods to the pub’s historical patrons, including Dylan Thomas and Brendan Behan.”

“The sympathetic restoration of the ground floor has focused on enhancing the venue’s rich listed architecture, paying homage to its 18th century roots through art, design and architectural features,” Jacobs said.

A pub food menu, designed by Knappett, will comprise British classics like a classic Ploughman’s; pheasant and pistachio terrine; scampi and chips with mushy peas; and rhubarb crumble with custard.

In the new year, Upstairs at The George, will open as a more of formal sit-down restaurant from Knappett. No details about this venue have yet been shared, though it is not likely Knappett himself will be in the kitchen such are his commitments at Kitchen Table.

JKS Restaurants, comprises some of the best-known, cult-followed, and well-respected brands in the city includes Gymkhana, Trishna, Brigadiers, and Hoppers; it is the lead investor in Bao, Lyle’s, Kitchen Table, Berenjak, and Sabor. It retained its six Michelin stars and three Bib Gourmands in the latest Michelin guides.

In 2021, the group has opened Bibi in Mayfair, Bao in Shoreditch, Viet Populaire in Chinatown, and will relaunch the high-profile Arcade food hall in the early part of 2022 (after its November opening was delayed.)