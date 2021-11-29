 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Star Chef Richard Corrigan Announces New Restaurant Will Open in Camden

Bentley’s, Corrigan’s, and Daffodil Mulligan owner will open huge new venue in Hawley Wharf, a new industrial development in north London

by Adam Coghlan
Richard Corrigan adds new London restaurant to Corrigan’s Mayfair and Bentley’s Oyster Bar and Grill
Richard Corrigan
Richard Corrigan [Official Photo]

London’s most famous and cherished Irish chef Richard Corrigan has announced he will open a new London restaurant, in Camden Town in the new year.

The as-yet-unnamed project will open in the industrial Hawley Wharf, a tidbit the chef shared in a wide-ranging interview with the Irish Independent, reported by Hot Dinners. Few details are yet known, other than that the new restaurant will have a bakery, a smokery, and craft beers. Corrigan says there will be space for 120 on a roof and about 50 outside on the terrace; that the restaurant was going to be something “really very special.” Hawley Wharf is a multi-use location which currently includes food and drink operators such as Bun House, Rudie’s Jerk Shack, and 2 Lads Kitchen, as well as a Curzon cinema and a number of retail outlets.

Corrigan is a mainstay of the London restaurant industry, popular as much with restaurant industry insiders as he is with A-List celebrities; an affable, generous personality with a distinctly classical approach to cooking and hospitality. He is the chef-patron of seafood institution Bentley’s Oyster Bar on Swallow Street, the owner of Corrigan’s restaurant and bar in Mayfair, and the more casual, low-key Daffodil Mulligan, which opened in Shoreditch on the former site of Nuala in late 2019.

More soon.

