Alpro, Oatly, and Friends’s Plant-Based Lobbying Is Too Late for Owen Patterson

Meat industries around the globe have long loved little like a good old-fashioned lobby, and now, some of the biggest vegetarian and vegan companies in the U.K. want their turn. Oatly, Alpro, and Upfield — best known for silently manufacturing Flora spread — are founders of the Plant-based Food Alliance, along with the Vegan Society and ProVeg UK, which labels itself as a “food awareness organisation.”

It joins a global cohort of similar organisations, including the Plant Based Food Association (PBFA) in the U.S. and the European Alliance for Plant-based Foods in the European Union. Each has a similar aim: to pressure governments and businesses to either invest more in plant-based foods, or promote their consumption, from an ecological standpoint. Of course, they’d like it most if it’s their plant-based foods that are getting investment and promotion. If only there were a high-profile piece of political news this week that could be instructive.

