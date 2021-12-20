A chef adored by the two most powerfully hegemonic restaurant guides in the world will open three London restaurants in late 2022. Mauro Colagreco, behind three-Michelin-starred, one-time world’s (50) “best” restaurant Mirazur, in Menton, France, will run the trio out of Raffles London at the Old War Office, on Whitehall.

The three restaurants will comprise “brasserie with a twist, a fine dining restaurant, and a private Chef’s Table,” the first of a total of 11 (eleven) to be announced at the massive hotel and residences. While Mirazur is certainly a famous dining name in gastrotourism circles and among similarly regarded chefs, it’s Colagreco’s connection to Alains Ducasse and Passard, and his “sea, garden, mountain” philosophy that relies on the abundance of the French Riviera for which it is famous, over any redefining of culinary boundaries.

After a relatively surprising win in 2019, it became part of the “Best of the Best” category of the World’s 50 Best. It’s a new echelon entirely designed to allow previous winners to open restaurants and and win again; not feel bad about losing if they are dropped down; or just to move their restaurant across Copenhagen and take home the W.

Colagreco said of the partnership: “The incredible location, combined with the professionalism of the Raffles London team, convinced me that this was the ideal time and place to launch for the first time in London with concepts that will be tailor-made for Raffles.” His arrival is certain to see les gastrotouristes of the world drooling — and booking some plane tickets.

More soon.