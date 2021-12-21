The Last-Minute 2021 Eater London Christmas Hamper Guide

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Hampers have long been an important fixture for Christmas and end of year holiday season celebrations. A thoughtful gift, or a way of ushering in the festivities with a bit of self-indulgence, there is something irresistible about a bundle of tasty treats, beautifully wrapped and packaged. Here’s a list of 12 options, guaranteed either to win maximum gifting points or just lift the spirits this year.

Christmas Hamper of Opulence from Paisley Flour

One of the most beautiful hampers currently available, coming in a 16” black wicker basket, and featuring all sorts of interesting meats, cheeses and accompaniments. Bottles of red and white wines, Paisley spiced bacon loin, Macneils smoked chicken breast, Great Glen venison and green pepper salami, Dunkeld smoked salmon, crackers, pineapple chutney, mince pies and brownies — is just half of what is included. Brilliant value indeed.

Festive Aperitif Deluxe Christmas Hamper from Melrose and Morgan

This North London grocer and kitchen, by Nick Selby and Ian James, is known for its festive staples, including award-winning mince pies. An upgrade on the Festive Aperitif hamper, this Christmas edition is the perfect blend of sweet and savoury, with a bottle of Ancestral Montonega Pet-Nat 2018 Can Sumoi, a jar of Harissa Spiced Nuts, a tin of artisan crackers; Mince Pies and a packet of dark chocolate candied oranges, and of course, the famous mince pies.

Festive Hamper Selection from Le Deli Robuchon

Build it yourself, from a tempting selection at this Piccadilly-based deli. French goodies include a champignons à l’huile and terrines from Maison Wurfel, Armagnac liquor cherries dipped in dark chocolate from Mademoiselle de Margaux, Maison Perrotte jams and chutneys and marrons glacés from Confiserie Sabaton as well as raw honey from Miel Merit. Customers can build their own, starting from £75.

Large Chocolate Hamper from Hotel Chocolat

Brought together here are the brand’s most loved recipes from both the milk and dark chocolate ranges for a really indulgent occasion. Look forward to the signature 70% Dark Chocolate Slab Selector, salted caramel puddles and hot chocolate sachets among others.

The Spanish Icons Hamper from Iberica

Ibérica’s Christmas hamper selection has been curated by Michelin-starred executive chef, Nacho Manzano, and features jamón and chorizo as well as vegan treats. The Spanish Icons hamper is a good starting point and includes iconic Spanish deli items such as Juan Pedro Domecq sliced chorizo, Manchego DOP curado and Membrillo.

Gourmet Christmas Stocking Fillers Gift Box from FodaBox

FodaBox, formerly BoroughBox, is a one-stop-shop for all sorts of hamper needs; something to suit everyone. The items in the Gourmet Christmas Stocking Fillers gift box add a bit of whimsy to holiday celebrations showcasing novelty fare from artisan brands, such as Fudge Kitchen’s Christmas crackers and Joe & Seph’s eggnog-flavoured popcorn.

Luxury Scottish Treats Hamper from Spirit of Scotland

Spirit of Scotland’s luxury treats provide a welcome twist on traditional hamper fare. The items are a celebration of the best that Scotland has to offer, including mead, chocolate, four types of cheeses, oatcakes, whiskey-based sauce, cake and shortbread, and, of course, whiskey itself.

A Taste of Panzer’s Hamper from Panzer’s

A selection of iconic favourites from this North London mainstay is sure to brighten anyone’s festivities. Including Panzer’s famous smoked salmon and bagels, this bundle also features an heirloom 75th-anniversary porcelain bowl, all packaged in a branded gift box in a seasonal shade of green.

12 Days of Christmas from Borough Market

Another hamper to elevate Christmas cooking with a selection of pantry enhancements, this one brings together the very best of the businesses at the iconic South London institution. Including Arabica pomegranate molasses, Brindisa anchovies and oil from The Olive Oil Co, all packaged in a reusable canvas bag to carry all future market purchases.

No.1 Ultimate Christmas Basket from Waitrose & Partners

Waitrose’s hamper this year is huge, featuring enough goodies to take people through a multiple course meal. Comes with sparkling wine, panettone, Spanish olives, Colombian coffee, port and biscuits as well as figgy Christmas Pudding, crackers, and more.

The Good Elf from Harding Gomez

With more than 30 choices of hamper on the website, these specialists have everything covered to suit budgets from £35 to more than £200. The Good Elf is one of the more extensive ones with three bottles of wine, cheese, pickles, crackers and a whole heap of other snacks, along with a charity donation going to either Mind or FareShare.

Selection hamper from Guzzl

Guzzl also lets customers make a personalised hamper, allowing you to choose the price range and any dietary requirements before allowing you to select items or giving the option to allow them to pack to order. Hampers include confectionery, pates and rillettes, biscuits, jams and other condiments.