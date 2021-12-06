Longstanding Shoreditch Hotel Looks to Catch Up With the Area’s Restaurant Pacesetters

A very British institution is joining the sea change in Shoreditch hotel dining in 2022, as the Boundary gets an overhaul. Hot on the heels of the Ace Hotel’s transition into One Hundred Shoreditch, the founder of Harcourt Inns — which for a time brought famed Racine chef Henry Harris back into the London dining fold — will take over and redevelop the hotel and its restaurants.

James McCulloch, who is no longer connected to Harcourt according to Code Hospitality, plans to “create varying offers across multiple floors ... We have exciting plans to give this property a new lease of life.” In translation: as in its previous life, the hotel will have various options for eating. Whatever they will be, they will be replacing all-day cafe Albion and basement restaurant Wilder, which earned some decent acclaim during its relatively short life in late 2019 / early 2020. That space will now become a speakeasy, while Albion will take the restaurant billing and the rooftop area will be redesigned.

McCulloch, who feels Shoreditch has “raised its game” during the Boundary’s tenure, therefore appears aware of the challenge facing him. Quality bakery Jolene and Taiwanese fave Bao have joined Brat, Smoking Goat, Rochelle Canteen, and Leila’s Shop as near neighbours, while One Hundred Shoreditch’s new opening will boast several, likely decent places to eat. Dishoom is just next door, with myriad restaurants in the immediate area. Standing out will be tough.

More soon.