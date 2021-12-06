 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Longstanding Shoreditch Hotel Looks to Catch Up With the Area’s Restaurant Pacesetters

A restaurateur takes over the Boundary with grand aims, in a neighbourhood heavy on good dining

by James Hansen
A woman and a couple walk past the Boundary hotel in Shoreditch
Outside the Boundary in its earlier days, under the Conran ownership.
Conran and Partners

A very British institution is joining the sea change in Shoreditch hotel dining in 2022, as the Boundary gets an overhaul. Hot on the heels of the Ace Hotel’s transition into One Hundred Shoreditch, the founder of Harcourt Inns — which for a time brought famed Racine chef Henry Harris back into the London dining fold — will take over and redevelop the hotel and its restaurants.

James McCulloch, who is no longer connected to Harcourt according to Code Hospitality, plans to “create varying offers across multiple floors ... We have exciting plans to give this property a new lease of life.” In translation: as in its previous life, the hotel will have various options for eating. Whatever they will be, they will be replacing all-day cafe Albion and basement restaurant Wilder, which earned some decent acclaim during its relatively short life in late 2019 / early 2020. That space will now become a speakeasy, while Albion will take the restaurant billing and the rooftop area will be redesigned.

McCulloch, who feels Shoreditch has “raised its game” during the Boundary’s tenure, therefore appears aware of the challenge facing him. Quality bakery Jolene and Taiwanese fave Bao have joined Brat, Smoking Goat, Rochelle Canteen, and Leila’s Shop as near neighbours, while One Hundred Shoreditch’s new opening will boast several, likely decent places to eat. Dishoom is just next door, with myriad restaurants in the immediate area. Standing out will be tough.

More soon.

BRAT

4 Redchurch Street, , England E1 6JL Visit Website

Ace Hotel

100 Shoreditch High Street, , England E1 6JQ 020 7613 9800 Visit Website
Foursquare

Rochelle Canteen

16 Playground Gardens, , England E2 7FA 020 3928 8328 Visit Website
Foursquare

BAO

590 Valencia Street, , CA 94110 (415) 658-7453 Visit Website

Albion

2-4 Boundary Street, , England E2 7DD 020 7729 1051 Visit Website

Smoking Goat

64 Shoreditch High Street, London, E1 6JJ

Dishoom

12 Upper St Martin's Lane, , England WC2H 9FB 020 7420 9320 Visit Website

Jolene

54 Great Jones Street, Manhattan, NY 10012 (646) 429-8383 Visit Website

