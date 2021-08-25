 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jamavar Owners Are Bringing Bibendum’s Claude Bosi Back to Mayfair This Summer

The Nair family will also reportedly oversee the restaurant at 1 Grosvenor Square, a luxury development at the former American Embassy

by James Hansen Updated
Additional reporting from Adam Coghlan
Le salon de thé “Richoux” à Londres Frédéric REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Update: 13.01.2022 — it is happening. Bosi’s project is reportedly a “Riviera-themed” spot and will open in the summer of 2022.

Mayfair’s riches continue to know no bounds, as the gilded area fills up on new restaurant openings. Not content with the opening of MiMi Mei Fair, Samyukta and Dinesh Nair —founders of formerly Michelin-starred Jamavar on Berkeley Square — will reportedly open two more restaurants on their favoured stomping ground. Sources have told Eater that the restaurateur family of Leela group renown plans to bring chef Claude Bosi back to the area that made his name by opening a restaurant on South Audley Street, and also oversee a new pan-Asian high-ender at 1 Grosvenor Square, the former American Embassy that is now a luxury apartment complex.

The opening with Bosi will reportedly replace Richoux at 41A South Audley Street, which went into administration in early 2021. One source told Eater that they understood “Italian” cuisine was planned at the site. A spokesperson for the Nair family confirmed that it had acquired the site, which was first reported by Propel Hospitality in July, but said that nothing was signed between the family and Bosi who knew each other.

The site at 1 Grosvenor Square, meanwhile, will aim to fit the bill of a “world-class restaurant” advertised by the development, which recently sold its penthouse apartment for one hundred and forty million pounds. Those in the market for a smaller spot need only pay around £14.5 million. The Nair’s spokesperson said that nothing had been signed on this site and the group was looking at lots of opportunities in London currently, with Samyukta Nair having recently relocated to the capital permanently.

Bosi, who is currently executive chef of his eponymous two-Michelin-starred restaurant at the Bibendum building in Chelsea, made his London name in Mayfair with Hibiscus, which moved into Maddox Street in 2006 after starting life in Ludlow, in Shropshire. It closed in 2016, having earned first one then two Michelin stars in its new incarnation. Its former address now houses Bombay Bustle — also run by the Nair family with whom Bosi will now apparently collaborate.

Eater has contacted representatives of Bosi for comment.

Jamavar

8 Mount Street, , England W1K 3NF 020 7499 1800 Visit Website

Bombay Bustle

29 Maddox Street, , England W1S 2PA 020 7290 4470 Visit Website
Foursquare

Bibendum

81 Fulham Rd, London, Greater London SW3 6RD +44 20 7590 1189 Visit Website

