London’s Coolest Bakery, Jolene, Is Now the City’s Coolest Bakery Chain

Jeremie Cometto-Lingenheim and David Gingell’s bakery brand Jolene has added a fourth site to its portfolio — announcing on Instagram that a location will open on Hackney’s Well Street in March.

It will be the eighth venue for one of London’s most stylish and progressive hospitality groups which includes Primeur and Westerns Laundry and Big Jo, one of London’s biggest hits in corona-time — which opened in the autumn of 2020.

The expansion of the Jolene brand, a massive hit since it opened on a previously cursed Newington Green site, is something that Cometto-Lingenheim has wanted to do for the last two years — as he has previously put it: expanding the regenerative agricultural movement through the opening of small Jolene satellites across the capital. Sites on Redchurch Street — aka “restaurant row” — in Shoreditch landed in May 2021 before small bakery in the former site of Natur House on the corners of Essex Road and Colebrooke Row in Islington in the same year.

As well as baking sourdough breads with heritage wheats from France and the U.K., Jolene specialises in the voguish traditional styles of Viennoisserie and pastry, as well as offering excellent sandwich, salads, small plates, and clever assemblies of good seasonal ingredients.

The group also operates Fitzroy in Fowey, Cornwall.