Michelin-Starred Shoreditch Grill Restaurant Brat Is Planning New Soho Opening

Owners behind chef Tomos Parry’s celebrated Basque-inspired restaurant want to be grilling in central in 2022

by Adam Coghlan
A whole grilled turbot presented on a white ceramic dish, on a wooden outdoor table Ben McMahon

Michelin-starred Shoreditch grill restaurant Brat is planning to follow up its pandemic pop-up in London Fields with a second permanent location in central London. While no site has been found, chef-owner Tomos Parry together with parent restaurant group Super 8 run by Smoking Goat and Kiln’s Ben Chapman have their sights set on Soho.

Chapman, who is also in the process of planning the opening of chef Meedu Saad’s debut restaurant, told Eater London that he hoped Parry’s restaurant would open before the end of 2022. Sources told Eater that the former Byron burger site on Soho’s Beak Street was in contention, but Chapman said that property had not been secured.

Asked whether it would be similar in style to the Basque-inspired, Welsh-accented grill cooking that earned Brat a Michelin star in October 2018 just six months after it opened on the former site of a strip club in Shoreditch, Chapman told Eater it was his intention for it to be “similar” to Brat, but it would depend on where it was and the site itself. Chapman, who is a restaurant designer by trade, as well as chef and restaurateur, is a known perfectionist. He told Eater that “it might take me six months to design the restaurant.”

He assured fans of the Shoreditch restaurant that they could expect similar things, like whole slow-grilled turbot, large hunks of beef or game cooked in the wood oven, and immaculate seasonal vegetables, simply grilled, or left alone altogether. “If you like Brat, then you’re gonna like what Tomos is doing next,” Chapman said.

BRAT

4 Redchurch Street, , England E1 6JL Visit Website
Foursquare

Kiln

58 Brewer Street, , England W1F 9TL Visit Website

Smoking Goat

64 Shoreditch High Street, London, E1 6JJ

