Hyped American Fried Chicken Sandwich Behemoth Popeyes Begins Agressive Expansion

Louisianan fried chicken brand which drew colossal queues when debuting in November has partnered with Deliveroo on two dark kitchens to mark beginning of U.K. expansion

by Adam Coghlan Updated

The service counter at Popeyes’ new London restaurant
Popeyes is beginning its much talked about U.K. expansion with dark kitchens in Whitechapel and Battersea
Michaël Protin

American fried chicken chain Popeyes Louisianan Kitchen has made a start on its ambitious U.K. expansion plans, with a delivery only site recently landing in Whitechapel and a second slated for a location in south London.

Propel Hospitality reports that the business recently opened a so-called “dark kitchen” with Deliveroo in east London, with a second, also with the delivery juggernaut, soon to launch in Battersea in the south of the city. The Whitechapel location, which serves the Hackney area, features a limited menu, with two sandwich options, fries, dips, and drinks.

Eater contacted representatives of Popeyes for details of each launch and forthcoming plans, but did not immediately receive a response.

Popeyes made its U.K. debut in London’s Westfield Stratford shopping centre in November, drawing enormous crowds for its much hyped and comparatively inexpensive fried chicken sandwich, fries, mash and cajun gravy, and ice cream sundaes with toppings such as speculoos. It came after the launch announcement in the spring of 2021, when the company, whose U.K. division is led by Tom Crowley, said it was targeting 350 sites in the next 10 years. Popeyes operates nearly 3,500 sites in over two dozen countries internationally.

Propel also reiterated that Popeyes has used the U.K. market to launch its first vegan food item, “a creole red bean sandwich featuring a 100 percent plant-based red bean patty.”

