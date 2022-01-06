 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Top Neighbourhood Bakery Margot Is on the Rise With Holloway Expansion

Michelle Eshkeri’s focus on sweet sourdough, most notably babka and challah, has drawn plaudits in East Finchley since 2016

by James Hansen
Outside Michelle Eshkeri’s Margot Bakery, in East Finchley.
One of London’s best bakeries is moving into bigger premises in north London. Margot Bakery, founded by Michelle Eshkeri in 2016. will add a new bakery off Holloway Road to its site in East Finchley, with a hybrid production / retail model and additional space for classes and events, according to Eshkeri.

While Margot specialises in baking leavened with sourdough, as remains so current in the world of flour, it’s her interweaving of that fermented dough into sweet staples of Jewish baking traditions, particularly challah and babka, and cinnamon buns that makes the — as often as U.K. weather allows — sunlit spot one of the city’s outstanding bakeries.

The new site at 66 Georges Road is a former metalworks: a large, now disused industrial unit ideal for a bakery that wants to prove its expansion ambitions. Locals will also be delighted by a more coincidental doubling up: Big Jo, the industrial-size production bakery / restaurant from Jeremie Cometto-Lingenheim and David Gingell, is merely seven minutes away.

More soon on the development of Holloway Model Bakery.

