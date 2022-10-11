A Martini Maestro Behind One of London’s Best Is Opening a New Cocktail Bar

The bartender credited with instigating the process behind one of London’s best martinis will open a new cocktail bar in the city.

Salvatore Calabrese will replace the Bassoon Bar at the Corinthia Hotel with Velvet, which will incorporate some of his most famous drinks, including a breakfast martini which incorporates Cointreau and marmalade for a bitter citrus twist of a different kind. He is most famous, however, for his stint at Dukes in the 1980s, where — according to legend — he mixed a dry martini with frozen gin and glasses for travel writer Stanton Delaplane, which has now evolved into the Dukes martini, a legendary London drink in its own right.

The new bar will be designed by David Collins, who has form at the Connaught’s renowned bar, and will open on 7 November.

London developers would die for a gargantuan Mediterranean restaurant

Carabinero prawns and cavernous interiors: they, for some, just can’t be beat. Ivo Dimitrov’s Cavo, which will open on Tottenham Court Road, is next in line.

Great British Bake Off really should have stood off Mexican Week

It was probably the worst episode in the show’s history.

Richard Caring continues to have a normal one

Not content with opening a restaurant called Bacchanalia in the middle of Mayfair in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, he also wants to hire someone to hand-feed grapes.