More Restaurants and Pubs Will Get Energy Support After Government Rows Back

The government has introduced the Energy Prices Bill to Parliament, which will enact financial support for restaurants, pubs, cafes, and bars affected by soaring energy bills. It will be backdated to account for bills in October, and will run to at least March 2023.

Its formal announcement includes positive news for those businesses, by extending the remit of the support to include energy contracts signed since 31 December 2021. The original plan, announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss in September, had only covered contracts signed over April 2022.

While the scheme is set to lessen the financial pain caused by rising prices, it cannot relieve it entirely. The support will not insulate restaurants from bills that have already doubled; going from a very very high price to a very high price still puts longer term financial pressure on places that are still recovering from the impact of COVID-19 and paying off associated support loans. Winter, after all, is still coming.

Jamie Oliver opens up on “scaffolding abuse” over his ... Recipes?

The erstwhile “Naked Chef” also followed Marco Pierre White and Heston Blumenthal in trying to discuss gender in the kitchen and absolutely bricking it.

Cookbook culture, one year on

Look back on the plagiarism scandal that engulfed London chef Elizabeth Haigh’s debut book, Makan. Its legacy remains the discussion it has stoked about the genealogy of recipes and the responsibilities and pressures of cultural representation in the cookbook world.

Globetrotting Milan restaurant buys its ticket to the London Raffles

Paper Moon, whose Milanese hub has brought it openings in Qatar, Portugal, and Hong Kong, will open at The Old War Office hotel in London.

A bar on a boat with no need for speed comes to Islington

Fin and Lorcan Spiteri’s Caravel restaurant has been a waterside hit; now it’s adding a bar, called Bruno’s, right next moor. Snacks will include a fine charcuterie version of Lunchables.