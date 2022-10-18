 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shoreditch Breathes Collective Sigh of Relief as Gordon Ramsay Pulls Out of Opening Lucky Cat

The chef will not bring his Mayfair cosplay to Kingsland Road, for reasons known only to him

by Adam Coghlan
The restaurant site that would have been Lucky Cat Noodle and Bar in Shoreditch
The site that would have been Lucky Cat Noodle and Bar in Shoreditch
Adam Coghlan/Eater London

Swearmaster chef Gordon Ramsay will not open a branch of his appropriative, culturally insensitive “Asian eating house” Lucky Cat in the hip east London neighbourhood of Shoreditch. A property agent from the firm PSS Commercial, which has been marketing the the site at 42-44 Kingsland Road, confirmed to Eater that Ramsay’s restaurant group pulled out of the venue in August.

Details of Ramsay’s hubristic foray into east London with that anonymising brand of pan-Asian drinking food, loosely based on the idea of an izakaya, emerged in June, with Ramsay’s restaurant group Union Street Cafe Limited having submitted an application to amend the license at the premises.

It had been expected, based on that application, that Ramsay would be dialling it back a little for Shoreditch with the opening of a noodle bar, not a formal restaurant like the Mayfair Lucky Cat original.

Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant group did not respond to Eater’s request for comment on why it had pulled out, while the property agent at PSS told Eater that the site had been let directly with the landlord, but was unable to disclose to whom or to what.

Lucky Cat Shoreditch is dead. Long live Shoreditch.

London

England

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2022

GBBO’s new series has left the COVID-19 bubble, but Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood aren’t going anywhere

By James Hansen

