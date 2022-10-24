 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Harry Kane and Tyson Fury’s Favourite Essex Restaurant Sheesh Is Coming to Mayfair

Restaurateur Dylan Hunt’s Sheesh is: TOWIE, Love Island, boxing, Alan Sugar, Rod Stewart, supercars, wagyu, and truffled everything. It will arrive on Dover Street soon

by Adam Coghlan
Tyson Fury, Dylan Hunt, and Mark Wright, clenching fists
Tyson Fury, Dylan Hunt, and Mark Wright
Sheesh/Facebook

A celebrity-endorsed restaurant from Chigwell in Essex is moving into central London, when restaurateur Dylan Hunt’s Sheesh opens at 1 Dover Street in the coming months.

A snapshot of Sheesh’s Chigwell menu
A snapshot of Sheesh’s Chigwell menu
Sheesh

As reported by Hot Dinners and earlier by Big Hospitality, the restaurant will bring its idiosyncratic brand of glitzy hospitality to the salubrious, monied Mayfair neighbourhood.

A scan through Sheesh’s Instagram account reveals that Hunt spends a good deal of time working his biceps, when he’s not posing for photographs with Sheesh regulars. The Apprentice’s Alan Sugar, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright, Olly Murs, the cast of The Only Way Is Essex, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rod Stewart.

While celebrities are no strangers to Mayfair, the pitch will likely be a little different.

Food-wise, the Chigwell menu will feel right at home in W1J, with grilled prime proteins commanding eye-watering prices, and the “something special” section featuring normal foods seasoned with truffle.

No date for opening has been given, though Hunt said on Instagram that works began in the last week of August this year.

