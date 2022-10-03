 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

At Long Last, Taiwanese Dumpling Giant Din Tai Fung Opens at Centre Point

Five years and two restaurants later, the first-announced restaurant will be staffed by robots

by Eater Staff
Dumplings on the table
Dumplings at Din Tai Fung Centre Point which has now opened

What was supposed to be Din Tai Fung’s first U.K. restaurant, finally opened this weekend, on Saturday 1 October — a cool five years after it was first announced. The xiaolongbao specialist’s Centre Point site, which replaces short-lived retro restaurant Vivi, is the dumpling chain’s third London restaurant, with sister sites in Covent Garden and at the department store Selfridges.

Initially reported to launch in May 2017, Din Tai Fung’s opening was initially delayed due to the redevelopment works at Centre Point, which meant that its first site opened on Henrietta Street at Covent Garden in 2018 instead; then followed the instore venue at Selfridges — part of a late-night dining space, which included the likes of Pizza Pilgrims.

The new site will seat 218, feature an open kitchen, and serve the same famous xiaolongbao — which each undergo a 40-minute process of hand preparation — Huaiyang cuisine; cocktails; salted egg yolk custard lava bun, and other dishes which have made the brand a cult favourite across the world.

Not one to rest on its laurels, Din Tai Fung’s Centre Point restaurant is innovating on front-of-house: it has announced that guests will have their food delivered to them by robots, though it is not yet clear whether the floor is being run exclusively by robots or whether they are there to aid and assist a human team.

Din Tai Fung sells over 100 million xiaolongbao a year worldwide. Robots are one way to overcome the staffing crisis in London.

Foursquare

Pizza Pilgrims

11 Dean Street, , England W1D 3RP 020 7287 8964 Visit Website
Foursquare

Din Tai Fung

5 Henrietta Street, , England WC2E 8PT 020 3034 3888 Visit Website

The Latest

Owner of Charming East London Cafe Says She Has No Way of Remaining Open

By Adam Coghlan

Restaurant Delivery Giant Deliveroo Has Opened a Real-Life Grocery Store

By Adam Coghlan

110,000 People Sign Petition in Support of Taqueria After Legal Threat From Competitor

By Adam Coghlan

Top London Bakery Announces Price Rises in Honest Assessment of the Absolute State of Things

By Adam Coghlan

Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Ikoyi Will Move and Enter a New Era

By Adam Coghlan

Get Wine Chosen by Eater’s Editors Delivered to Your Door

By Adam Coghlan and Patty Diez

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world