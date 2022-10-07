One of London’s Most Popular Pizzerias Is Looking to Close Down Two Locations

Homeslice, one of the most popular small pizza chains in London, will close two locations, with sites on Old Street in Shoreditch and on Well Street in Fitzrovia, are for sale. Both are currently closed “temporarily” according to Google listings and signage on the restaurant properties.

But sales listings for the two restaurants have appeared in restaurant property circles and on materials seen by Eater London, which match “confidential” online listings with the firm Hay Hill property. The Old Street site, which this year entered into partnership witch chef Neil Rankin’s plant-based Symplicity brand, commands £135,000 in annual rent.

The Homeslice website no longer lists a location in Fitzrovia, but under the Old Street listing says, “Temporarily closed due to maintenance.”

Despite efforts to contact Homeslice directly and through representatives, the restaurant did not respond to Eater’s request for comment on the decision to sell. They neither confirmed nor denied that the restaurants were closing and did not say if there was any way that would reopen in the event that no buyer was found; nor did they offer comment on the official “temporary” closed status.

Homeslice has earned a loyal following and a stellar reputation across the city for its 20 inch pizzas served whole or by the slice. Without Old Street and Fitzrovia, the group founded by Mark Wogan in 2013 is left with the original restaurant in Neal’s Yard, Seven Dials, as well as newer properties in the City and in Marylebone.