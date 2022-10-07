 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A New Iteration of One of London’s Most Beloved Bistros Is Coming to a Farringdon Pub

Chef Henry Harris’s Racine, closed for seven years, will return as Bouchon Racine at the Three Compasses in Farringdon

by Adam Coghlan
Chef Henry Harris is bringing back a version of Racine
Harcourt Inns [Official Photo]

Former Racine regulars can rejoice. The brains behind the much-loved French restaurant, chef Henry Harris, is poised to bring his version of classic French cooking to Farringdon pub Three Compasses next month.

As first reported by Hot Dinners, Harris will team up with front-of-house boss David Strauss, formerly operations director at the revered Goodman steak restaurants.

Racine, the iconic French bistro on Knightsbridge in west London ran from 2002 to 2015 — its closure was one mourned right across the spectrum of the London restaurant industry. In 2017, it was announced that Harris would oversee menus at three endangered London pubs: the Truscott Arms in Maida Vale, the Coach & Horses in Clerkenwell, and the Three Cranes Tavern on Lower Thames Street in the City. His gastropub reinvention continued with the Hero of Maida in 2018.

Harris, who was the chef director at the pub group Harcourt Inns, left the group in October 2020, and most recently joined the seafood restaurant group Wright Brothers as chef and beverage director.

Harpers &amp; Moet Restaurant Awards
Eric Garnier, with chef Henry Harris, collecting the award for best front of house at the Harpers and Moet Awards in November 2004
Dave Benett/Getty Images

And so now to the Three Compasses: The Farringdon pub, which has a 300-year old history, will be renovated as a pub downstairs, and a 45-cover restaurant upstairs — Bouchon Racine — which will have its own street entrance. Harris will be joined by former Racine head chef Chris Handley to serve up classic French fare, including rillettes, jambon cru with celeriac remoulade, and toulouse sausages and lentils. The bouchon may just go with a blackboard menu, that eternal London favourite which offers both ease and surprise, of rabbit with mustard, steaks, brains and tripe. The wine list, which is likely to include a significant range of Beaujolais, will come courtesy of Denise Harris’s Harris Vintners.

Harris told Hot Dinners: “Over the last 10 years everyone’s been saying to me, ‘Why don’t you reopen Racine?’

“We’ll be going back to the good French cooking that makes people smile and restores them.”

Harris has real pedigree for French cooking and has form on pub restoration — the 300-year old Three Compasses looks made for him and this iteration of Racine.

The Three Cranes Tavern

28 Garlick Hill, London , EC4V 2BA

The Hero of Maida

55 Shirland Road, , England W9 2JD 020 3960 9109 Visit Website

FARE

205 West Wacker Drive, , IL 60606 (312) 217-8041 Visit Website

Rabbit

172 King's Road, , England SW3 4UP 020 3750 0172 Visit Website

The Seafood Restaurant

Riverside, , England PL28 8BY 01841 532700 Visit Website

Truscott Arms

55 Shirland Road, London, W9 2JD

Maida Vale

, , England

Coach & Horses

26-28 Ray Street, Clerkenwell, London , EC1R 3DJ

The Latest

One of London’s Most Popular Pizzerias Is Looking to Close Down Two Locations

By Adam Coghlan

Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Supports Lockdown-Born Hackney Pie Stall Now

By Adam Coghlan

East London’s Best Butcher Sounds Out New Crowd With Late-Night Listening Bar

By Adam Coghlan

It’s Late 2022 and Central London Is Still Absolutely Wild for Fresh Pasta

By Adam Coghlan

London’s Flourishing Modern Brazilian Scene Continues With a Bethnal Green Double-Up

By James Hansen

110,000 People Sign Petition in Support of Taqueria After Legal Threat From Competitor

By Adam Coghlan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world