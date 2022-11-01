 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chef Jason Atherton Warns of Restaurant Closures in 2023, Blaming the Brexit ‘Lie’

Jason Atherton says he will have to mothball or fully close restaurants due to Conservative policy on EU employment after Brexit

by James Hansen
Chef Jason Atherton is unimpressed by the impact of Brexit on staffing in hospitality
Chef Jason Atherton is unimpressed by the impact of Brexit on staffing in hospitality
The Social Company [Official Photo]

Chef Jason Atherton — alumnus of Gordon Ramsay and patron of Michelin-starred Pollen Street Social in Mayfair — has said he will have to close restaurants in the new year due to the challenges his Social Company group faces recruiting staff.

Atherton specifically blamed policy decisions from the Conservative government in the aftermath of Brexit, and Britain’s exit from the European Union and single market. Speaking to the Evening Standard, Atherton said his company had 350 unfilled vacancies and that he unable to open Berners Tavern at lunchtime “because I have no staff.”

“I can only open for breakfasts for hotel guests. Social Eating House is on its knees. I just can’t get any chefs for that kitchen whatsoever,” Atherton claimed. He said the same was true at the bistro Little Social in Mayfair and that he was even struggling to recruit “a qualified corporate chef on a big salary who would fly around the world on business class.” He said he felt powerless.

The comments appear part plea, part forewarning. He said that January next year would be “crunch time” and that he and his business faced “heartbreaking” decisions as a consequence of having a third of the roles across the business unfilled. Only in the new year, would he “decide whether to mothball restaurants and just pay the rent until the crisis eases.”

Atherton, who has cooked for David Cameron, Theresa May, and (steak for) former US President Donald Trump, is not pleased with the Government for “allowing Brexit to hobble” hospitality. “There is a really simple step that would help and that is rejoin the single market, we have no choice. Everyone knows the decision we took six years ago was the wrong decision. They sold us a lie.”

Atherton’s London restaurant portfolio includes his flagship Pollen Street Social, Social Eating House, Little Social, Harrods Social, City Social, Berners Tavern, and the Blind Pig. He also oversees a number of international restaurants — in Switzerland, China, and Greece.

Pollen Street Social

8-10 Pollen Street, , England W1S 1NQ 020 7290 7600 Visit Website

Berners Tavern

10 Berners Street, , England W1T 3NP 020 7908 7979 Visit Website
Foursquare

Social Eating House

58 Poland Street, , England W1F 7NS 020 7993 3251 Visit Website

The Latest

This New Cafe Is Bringing Stunning Yemeni Coffees to the Heart of Fitzrovia

By James Hansen

Outstanding Taqueria Sonora Will Open First Permanent Restaurant in Stoke Newington

By Adam Coghlan

Good Coffee, Chilled Sauvignon, and Mayo Ban: Liz Truss’s Rider Revealed

By Adam Coghlan

The London Taqueria Threatened Over Use of the Word ‘Taqueria’ Will Not Change Its Name

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2022

GBBO’s new series has left the COVID-19 bubble, but Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood aren’t going anywhere

By James Hansen

This Essential Brixton Restaurant Is Closing to Find a New Home for 2023

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world