Renowned Suffolk Bakery Unwraps London Christmas Pop-Up for 2022

Pump Street will bring chocolate Santas and flaky mince pies to Shoreditch for just one week in December

by James Hansen
Six mince pies on a wooden chopping board, with a cut-through on one in the foreground.
Mince pies from Pump Street, the renowned Suffolk bakery.
Pump Street Bakery

Renowned Suffolk bakery and chocolatier Pump Street will reprise its sought-after Christmas pop-up in London for 2022, arriving in Shoreditch for one week in December.

Running at 16C Calvert Avenue from 15 — 23 December, Pump Street’s range of chocolate will be supplemented by a new illustrated run, with designs from Jesse Bevan Brown adorning bars flavoured with Eccles cake; panettone; or gingerbread.

Chocolate Santas are on the stocking-filler list, along with mince pies, hot chocolate, and, blessed be the city if they do appear, its sublime pains aux chocolat and Eccles cakes.

Pump Street has come to Shoreditch several times in the last few years for both Christmas and Easter, having run a showcase pop-up out of Redchurch Street in spring 2015, going on to supply some of the city’s best restaurants and groceries.

Calvert Avenue

Calvert Avenue, , England

London

, , England Visit Website

Spring

Lancaster Place, , England WC2R 1LA 020 3011 0115 Visit Website

