Renowned Suffolk Bakery Unwraps London Christmas Pop-Up for 2022

Renowned Suffolk bakery and chocolatier Pump Street will reprise its sought-after Christmas pop-up in London for 2022, arriving in Shoreditch for one week in December.

Running at 16C Calvert Avenue from 15 — 23 December, Pump Street’s range of chocolate will be supplemented by a new illustrated run, with designs from Jesse Bevan Brown adorning bars flavoured with Eccles cake; panettone; or gingerbread.

Chocolate Santas are on the stocking-filler list, along with mince pies, hot chocolate, and, blessed be the city if they do appear, its sublime pains aux chocolat and Eccles cakes.

Pump Street has come to Shoreditch several times in the last few years for both Christmas and Easter, having run a showcase pop-up out of Redchurch Street in spring 2015, going on to supply some of the city’s best restaurants and groceries.