Eater x One Hundred Shoreditch present Eater Talks:

The London Restaurant Crisis Era

Tuesday 6 December 2022 | 6 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Over three years since Eater London’s last live event, we return to the One Hundred Shoreditch for a special panel discussion hosted by editor Adam Coghlan. In conversation with Missy Flynn of Rita’s, Viewpoint Partners’s Hussein Ahmad, Joké Bakare from Chishuru, Michelle Salazar de la Rocha, founder of Sonora Taqueria, and John Devitt, co-founder of Koya, the discussion will revisit and explore the last two and half years — a time of unprecedented crisis — with a group who experienced those crises first-hand.

The discussion will cover the uncertainty and instability caused first by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the realities of Brexit, from supply chains to staffing, through times of political and economic instability to right now, as London restaurants are forced to wrestle with soaring energy bills, rising prices across the board, and volatile demand.

The event will take place on the hotel rooftop in the One Hundred Room. Doors open at 6 p.m., when you can join us for a welcome drink before the talk starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. The talk will last for approximately one hour with the opportunity to ask questions of the panel before we finish up and move back into the bar.

We hope to see you there.