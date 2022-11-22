 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eater London’s Live Events Programme Returns With Crisis Era Panel Talk

Eater Talks return to the One Hundred Shoreditch Hotel on Tuesday 6 December

by Adam Coghlan Updated
Masked staff at St. John Bread and Wine sanitise the dining room as part of Covid-secure safety guidance for restaurants in the U.K.
Masked staff at St. John Bread and Wine sanitise the dining room in 2020 during the Covid-19 crisis
Michaël Protin/Eater London

Eater x One Hundred Shoreditch present Eater Talks:
The London Restaurant Crisis Era

Tuesday 6 December 2022 | 6 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Over three years since Eater London’s last live event, we return to the One Hundred Shoreditch for a special panel discussion hosted by editor Adam Coghlan. In conversation with Missy Flynn of Rita’s, Viewpoint Partners’s Hussein Ahmad, Joké Bakare from Chishuru, Michelle Salazar de la Rocha, founder of Sonora Taqueria, and John Devitt, co-founder of Koya, the discussion will revisit and explore the last two and half years — a time of unprecedented crisis — with a group who experienced those crises first-hand.

The discussion will cover the uncertainty and instability caused first by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the realities of Brexit, from supply chains to staffing, through times of political and economic instability to right now, as London restaurants are forced to wrestle with soaring energy bills, rising prices across the board, and volatile demand.

The event will take place on the hotel rooftop in the One Hundred Room. Doors open at 6 p.m., when you can join us for a welcome drink before the talk starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. The talk will last for approximately one hour with the opportunity to ask questions of the panel before we finish up and move back into the bar.

We hope to see you there.

Tickets £15. Buy here.

London

, , England Visit Website

One Hundred Shoreditch

100 Shoreditch High Street, , England E1 6JQ 020 7613 9800 Visit Website

Taqueria

141-145 Westbourne Grove, , England W11 2RS 020 7229 4734 Visit Website

Sonora Taquería

13-23 Westgate Street, , England E8 3RL Visit Website

Rita's

49 Lexington Street, , England W1F 9AP Visit Website
Foursquare

Koya Bar

50 Frith St, Soho, Greater London W1D 4SQ +44 20 7434 4463 Visit Website

Chishuru

Coldharbour Lane, , England SW9 8LB 020 3915 1198 Visit Website

The Latest

Filed under:

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2022

The new "GBBO" series has left the COVID-19 bubble, but Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood aren’t going anywhere

By James Hansen

Filed under:

The Best Places to Eat at Heathrow Airport

Transit sucks, but the food at London’s biggest airport is better than expected

By Andrew Leitch and James Hansen

One of London’s Best Bakeries Is Permanently Closing

By James Hansen

An Ultra High-End Sushi Counter Arrives in Mayfair, Oblivious to the Cost-of-Living Crisis

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

‘Great British Bake Off’ F---ed Around. The 2022 Final Found It Out.

One of the worst finals in recent memory was all the judges’s fault

By James Hansen

Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Ikoyi Will Move and Enter a New Era

By Adam Coghlan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world