Un Chien Grand of the Parisian Michelin-Starred Restaurant Scene Is Coming to Mayfair

A chef who oversees several Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris will open a new fine dining spot in London’s Four Seasons Hotel on Park Lane in the summer of 2023.

According to the chef’s PR team, Yannick Alléno “will offer elegant, approachable dining from breakfast through to dinner — expect contemporary and creative plates that will embody Alléno’s philosophy of Modern French cuisine.”

French gastronomy and techniques will root the menu but Alléno is also going to dind inspiration from London and in British produce “to deliver a truly modern dining experience.” It is expected that the chef will play the role of executive chef-patron, so don’t expect to find him foraging for woodruff in Hyde Park next autumn.

After all, there’s plenty of business to be taken care of in Paris, Dubai, Monaco, Seoul, Courchevel where the acclaimed chef oversees 14 restaurants with a collective constellation of 15 Michelin stars. His three restaurants inside the Pavillon Ledoyen hold an impressive six stars — three at Alléno Paris, two at L’Abysse, and one at Pavyllon. Alléno’s restaurant, Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc in Courchevel also holds three Michelin stars and he has previously been featured in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List.

No prizes for guessing what the goal in London will be, especially considering how easy his countryman Alain Ducasse found it to win three stars over the road at another hotel on Park Lane, the Dorchester in 2010.