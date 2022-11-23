 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Un Chien Grand of the Parisian Michelin-Starred Restaurant Scene Is Coming to Mayfair

Because where else is there to go for Alléno’s Yannick Alléno?

by Adam Coghlan

A chef who oversees several Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris will open a new fine dining spot in London’s Four Seasons Hotel on Park Lane in the summer of 2023.

According to the chef’s PR team, Yannick Alléno “will offer elegant, approachable dining from breakfast through to dinner — expect contemporary and creative plates that will embody Alléno’s philosophy of Modern French cuisine.”

French gastronomy and techniques will root the menu but Alléno is also going to dind inspiration from London and in British produce “to deliver a truly modern dining experience.” It is expected that the chef will play the role of executive chef-patron, so don’t expect to find him foraging for woodruff in Hyde Park next autumn.

After all, there’s plenty of business to be taken care of in Paris, Dubai, Monaco, Seoul, Courchevel where the acclaimed chef oversees 14 restaurants with a collective constellation of 15 Michelin stars. His three restaurants inside the Pavillon Ledoyen hold an impressive six stars — three at Alléno Paris, two at L’Abysse, and one at Pavyllon. Alléno’s restaurant, Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc in Courchevel also holds three Michelin stars and he has previously been featured in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List.

No prizes for guessing what the goal in London will be, especially considering how easy his countryman Alain Ducasse found it to win three stars over the road at another hotel on Park Lane, the Dorchester in 2010.

Four Seasons

84 Queensway, , England W2 3RL 020 7229 4320 Visit Website

The Latest

Cost-of-Living Crisis Bites Into the Price of London’s Gourmet Sandwiches

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2022

The new "GBBO" series has left the COVID-19 bubble, but Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood aren’t going anywhere

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Eater London Live Events Are Back: What Does It Mean to Run a Restaurant in a Crisis?

Eater Talks return to the One Hundred Shoreditch Hotel on Tuesday 6 December

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

The Best Places to Eat at Heathrow Airport

Transit sucks, but the food at London’s biggest airport is better than expected

By Andrew Leitch and James Hansen

One of London’s Best Bakeries Is Permanently Closing

By James Hansen

An Ultra High-End Sushi Counter Arrives in Mayfair, Oblivious to the Cost-of-Living Crisis

By Adam Coghlan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world