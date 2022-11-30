 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hackney Wine Institution Gets a Sibling for Aperitivo Just up the Road

Sager and Wilde has opened Equal Parts as a coffee bar and wine shop while it builds out a full bar

by James Hansen
A green-tiled corner unit with wooden framed windows, and a gently curved exterior. A chalkboard sits outside, with a woman in a red coat walking and admiring the frontage.
Outside Equal Parts at 245 Hackney Road.
One of the founding members of London’s contemporary wine scene is expanding up the east London thoroughfare it calls home, as Sager and Wilde opens Equal Parts at 245 Hackney Road.

Michael Sager envisions the bar as a hubbub of aperitivo and amaro in 2023, but with a license not yet in place, it’s opened early — helpful, given the well-documented financial pressures on restaurants and bars right now — as a coffee bar and wine shop. Sager is by now as familiar with mornings as evenings, having opened Fare, an all-day spot with notably decent brews, in summer 2018.

The appointment of Dara Klein and Diarmuid Goodwin to the stoves at the original bar has seen it go from strength to strength; Sager will hope his space can follow suit when it get its full license.

