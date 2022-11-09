Michelin-Starred Seafood Grill Brat Will Open Soho Restaurant in Spring 2023

A third restaurant from the celebrated chef and creative team behind Michelin-starred restaurant Brat in Shoreditch will open in Soho, on the former site of Byron Burger on Beak Street in the spring of 2023.

Super 8 Restaurants co-founder and creative chief Ben Chapman confirmed to Eater that the opening is scheduled for next May, with the build between December and April. Tomos Parry, head chef at Brat on Redchurch Street and the Climpson’s Arch on the edge of London Fields in Hackney will oversee the launch and appoint a new team in the coming months.

The new restaurant will be similar in approach to Brat’s two existing restaurants, focused on meat and fish meticulously farmed, caught, sourced, aged, and/or treated, as well as seasonal fruit and vegetables farmed mainly in Britain’s southwest. Grill techniques taken from restaurants and bars in Basque towns on Spain’s northern coast will continue to dominate the cooking style.

Brat opened above Super 8’s other Shoreditch restaurant, the Thai grill Smoking Goat, in 2018, before expanding to an outdoor site at the arch of coffee roasters Climpson’s in London Fields following the COVID-19 lockdown of spring 2020.

Chapman told Eater that the name was not yet confirmed, but that “Brat” (the old English name for turbot) was not yet ruled out. He said he’d prefer to call it something different, but that that would mean “finding a new name.”

Chapman and Super 8 are also planning to open a restaurant for chef Meedu Saad of Kiln to oversee, but an appropriate property has not yet been found, let alone secured.

Stay tuned for further details on the opening of Brat’s third restaurant and Saad’s first next month.