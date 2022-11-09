 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michelin-Starred Seafood Grill Brat Will Open Soho Restaurant in Spring 2023

Chef Tomos Parry’s restaurant will open on Beak Street in May next year

by Adam Coghlan Updated
Chefs stand and work in blue aprons and whites at the pass at Brat restaurant Shoreditch
Chefs at the pass inside Brat, Shoreditch.
Ben McMahon/benjaminmcmahon.com

A third restaurant from the celebrated chef and creative team behind Michelin-starred restaurant Brat in Shoreditch will open in Soho, on the former site of Byron Burger on Beak Street in the spring of 2023.

Super 8 Restaurants co-founder and creative chief Ben Chapman confirmed to Eater that the opening is scheduled for next May, with the build between December and April. Tomos Parry, head chef at Brat on Redchurch Street and the Climpson’s Arch on the edge of London Fields in Hackney will oversee the launch and appoint a new team in the coming months.

The new restaurant will be similar in approach to Brat’s two existing restaurants, focused on meat and fish meticulously farmed, caught, sourced, aged, and/or treated, as well as seasonal fruit and vegetables farmed mainly in Britain’s southwest. Grill techniques taken from restaurants and bars in Basque towns on Spain’s northern coast will continue to dominate the cooking style.

Brat opened above Super 8’s other Shoreditch restaurant, the Thai grill Smoking Goat, in 2018, before expanding to an outdoor site at the arch of coffee roasters Climpson’s in London Fields following the COVID-19 lockdown of spring 2020.

Chapman told Eater that the name was not yet confirmed, but that “Brat” (the old English name for turbot) was not yet ruled out. He said he’d prefer to call it something different, but that that would mean “finding a new name.”

Chapman and Super 8 are also planning to open a restaurant for chef Meedu Saad of Kiln to oversee, but an appropriate property has not yet been found, let alone secured.

Stay tuned for further details on the opening of Brat’s third restaurant and Saad’s first next month.

BRAT

4 Redchurch Street, , England E1 6JL Visit Website

Behind

20 Sidworth St, Hackney, London , E8 3SD

London

, , England Visit Website

Hackney

, Hackney, England

Smoking Goat

64 Shoreditch High Street, London, E1 6JJ

The Latest

Why Is One of London’s Most Respected Restaurant Groups Opening in Qatar?

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2022

The new "GBBO" series has left the COVID-19 bubble, but Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood aren’t going anywhere

By James Hansen

Filed under:

‘Great British Bake Off’ Patisserie Week Brought Prue Leith’s Sadism to the Fore

"Vertical tarts" is the new two-word horror story

By James Hansen

Brewdog Scores Another Own Goal With ‘Anti-Sponsorship’ Ads for Qatar World Cup

By James Hansen

Franco Manca Follows Baked Forefather Pizza Express Into the Cold World of Supermarket Refrigerators

By Adam Coghlan

Asma Khan’s Darjeeling Express Will Return to ‘Spiritual Home’ in Soho

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world