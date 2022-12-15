 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One of London’s Most Exciting Bakers Will Open a Place of Her Own in East Dulwich

Helen Evans, most recently at the head of Flor in Spa Terminus, will open Eric’s in 2023

by James Hansen
A woman moves a sack of flour in a commercial bakery.
Evans working the morning shift at Flor Bakery in winter 2021.
Michaël Protin

Helen Evans, who has worked at some of the best bakeries in London, will open a place of her own next year.

Eric’s, at 20 Upland Road in East Dulwich, is set to open in time for Easter 2023. Evans will continue the focus on heritage wheats and seasonal pastries that she honed most recently at Flor Bakery. First, in Borough Market, in partnership with Anna Higham, Pamela Yung, and James Lowe, and then in Spa Terminus, as head baker.

The new bakery will build on relationships she has developed with millers and growers through her career, including George Young in Basildon, and grain and pulse specialists Hodmedod’s.

Announcing the opening — and a £10,000 crowdfund for a bread mixer and dough sheeter — Evans said that the space “needs a lick of paint and some TLC, but we should be open in time for hot cross buns.” She completed on the building just a day before launching the fund, with Flor Bakery, her home for the last three years, having closed permanently at the end of November.

More updates soon as Eric’s gets closer to opening.

