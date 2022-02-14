13 Injured After Floor Collapses at Hackney Wick Bar Two More Years

Thirteen people were injured after the mezzanine floor of Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick collapsed at around 5 p.m. on Saturday 12 February. The venue posted a message to Instagram saying “thankfully no one has sustained any critical injuries.”

It is not known what caused the floor to collapse, but BBC News reports that a spokesman for Tower Hamlets Council said it was now “working with the emergency services and a structural engineer to assess the privately-owned building.”

Brian Jordan from London Ambulance Service said the collapse was treated as a “major incident” with teams from the air ambulance sent to the site. London Fire Brigade station commander Sacha Clement said crews rescued seven people who were trapped upstairs on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor. Crews from three fire stations — Homerton, Bethnal Green, and Leyton, plus two rescue units from East Ham and Edmonton — attended the scene.

The bar’s Instagram statement said that the event “does mean the venue will remain closed for now and all dinner reservations and party bookings are cancelled. Our thoughts are with everyone that has been affected. We will provide more information as we have it.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan thanked the emergency services for their “swift action,” adding that his “thoughts are with those affected by the incident in Hackney Wick this evening.”

“I wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”