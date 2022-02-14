The Harlem Globetrotters of British Food Provisioners Come to King’s Cross Pop-Up

Baker, writer, and photographer Safia Shakarchi’s Another Pantry has convened a collection of the U.K.’s most celebrated and aspirational food producers and provisioners for a pop-up in King’s Cross.

As first reported by Hot Dinners, former Portland chef and patron of Osip in Bruton, Somerset, Merlin Labron-Johnson’s cider will sit alongside charcuterie and other provisions from Tom Adams Coombeshead Farm in Cornwall; olive oil from Hackney’s Café Cecilia, confit potatoes and pies from outstanding Clerkenwell restaurant Quality Chop House; heritage wheat flour from Wildfarmed (supplier to Jolene, Big Jo, and Willy’s Pies); wine and cocktails from the iconic St. John Bread & Wine; ceramics from Pophams’s new lifestyle and homewares division; and kombucha and other ferments from Dalston’s Little Duck the Picklery.

Kiosk N1C, part of the Coal Drops Yard development in King’s Cross, will host the pop-up shop between the 15 and 22 March 2022, from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.