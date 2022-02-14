 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Harlem Globetrotters of British Food Provisioners Come to King’s Cross Pop-Up

Another Pantry is bringing together Coombeshead Farm with some of London’s best restaurants for a pop-up

by Adam Coghlan
A range of provisions from Coombeshead Farm in Cornwall.
A range of provisions from Coombeshead Farm in Cornwall.
Sam Barclay

Baker, writer, and photographer Safia Shakarchi’s Another Pantry has convened a collection of the U.K.’s most celebrated and aspirational food producers and provisioners for a pop-up in King’s Cross.

As first reported by Hot Dinners, former Portland chef and patron of Osip in Bruton, Somerset, Merlin Labron-Johnson’s cider will sit alongside charcuterie and other provisions from Tom Adams Coombeshead Farm in Cornwall; olive oil from Hackney’s Café Cecilia, confit potatoes and pies from outstanding Clerkenwell restaurant Quality Chop House; heritage wheat flour from Wildfarmed (supplier to Jolene, Big Jo, and Willy’s Pies); wine and cocktails from the iconic St. John Bread & Wine; ceramics from Pophams’s new lifestyle and homewares division; and kombucha and other ferments from Dalston’s Little Duck the Picklery.

Kiosk N1C, part of the Coal Drops Yard development in King’s Cross, will host the pop-up shop between the 15 and 22 March 2022, from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.

The Latest

‘Young Masterchef’ Is Coming to BBC Three

By James Hansen

13 Injured After Floor Collapses at Hackney Wick Bar Two More Years

By Adam Coghlan

Per Form, Michelin Drops the Moderately Interesting List of Also-Rans it Calls ‘Bib Gourmands’

By Adam Coghlan

There’s a New £135 Dessert Tasting Menu in Town and It’s Pretending to Be Fruit

By James Hansen

Boris Johnson Pictured With Champagne at Lockdown Quiz After Ministers Denied There Was Alcohol Present

By Adam Coghlan

Jamie Oliver’s ‘Great Cookbook Challenge’ Takes a Step Backward in Episode Two

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world