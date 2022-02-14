Top-Tier Cantonese Roast Meats from Three Uncles Will Soon Arrive in Brixton

Three Uncles, the brand of top-tier Cantonese roast meats, will follow-up kiosk/takeaway sites in Liverpool Street and Camden with its first permanent restaurant premises in south London’s Brixton Village in early March.

Alongside the char siu barbecue pork, siu yuk crisp pork belly, and roast duck for which it has become known and earned plaudits, the new restaurant will feature a selection of “dining-in only” options which be predominantly served “family style.”

The decision to serve non-takeaway dishes in this sharing format is to “encourage Londoners to eat out again” and to get closer to the Three Uncles’s “original dream to recreate [their] memories of roast meat cafes typical of the Wan Chai area [of Hong Kong],” Mo Kwok, a.k.a. “Uncle Mo,” one of the owners said. Three Uncles never intended to function only as a takeaway, but because it opened in 2019 just before the pandemic, it became a delivery first restaurant and has remained that way for the last two years.

The Hong Kong family-style dishes will include: typhoon shelter prawns; lotus leaf rice with Chinese sausage, steamed chicken, shiitake mushroom, and chestnuts; and steamed minced pork with preserved vegetables.

The new restaurant will offer 25 covers indoors and further space beneath a covered terrace. “We launched just before the pandemic and while home delivery allowed us to survive and build a loyal customer base we want our restaurant to entice people out of their homes, bring them the joy of eating out,” said Pui Sing Tsang, a.k.a. “Uncle Sidney.”

The menu will also include roast duck and char siu lai fun noodle soups, a Hong Kong favourite. “Lai Fun is a rice noodle with texture like a thin udon very popular in Hong Kong served in soup, said Chong Yew, aka Uncle Lim. “We are very proud of our broth; we start with dozens of our roasted duck bones that carry all of the flavour from the herbs and spices of our 48-hour marinade.”

Mo Kwok added that “Siu mei [roast meats] remains one of the most popular types of food for everyday Hong Kongers but in London you can only really find it in restaurants in Chinatown.

“We’ve always wanted to make it available to all in local neighbourhoods as across the Far East so we are excited to see our dreams realised to now have Three Uncles Brixton in South London alongside Liverpool Street in the East and Hawley Wharf Market in the North.”