Beloved Middle Eastern Restaurant Honey & Co. Will Close After 10 Years

Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer’s restaurant lease is up in April, but the chefs could be searching for a new home for their most famous restaurant

by Adam Coghlan
Honey &amp; Co. restaurant, seen through its front window, with a blue awning and bench outside.
The exterior of Honey & Co., on Warren Street in Fitzrovia.
Honey & Co.

Honey & Co., chefs Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer’s beloved, essential Middle Eastern restaurant, will close in April.

“Having weathered the Covid storm, leading all three of their locations in Fitzrovia, London successfully through the pandemic, Sarit and Itamar were not offered the option to renew their 10 year lease on Honey & Co. at 25A Warren Street, meaning it’s time to move on,” a statement shared with Eater London stated.

Srulovich said, “Sadly the time came to renew and the building was sold instead. While it was a bit of a blow after such a crazy 18 months, we are moving on and excited for the next 10 years of Honey & Co., whatever that may bring.

“We had no clue what a happy monster it would become when we opened. Now we’re about so much more than bricks and mortar — who knew we would write cookbooks and a column, host a podcast, teach classes, spend a lot of time dancing on Instagram? — and we know our community will support us on our next adventure, coming soon.”

Eater London understands that the group is planning a new restaurant opening in central London but has not yet found a site.

Chefs Itamar Srulovich, left, and Sarit Packer, right, sit at a wooden table on a brick background, with coffee in hand.
Chefs Itamar Srulovich, left, and Sarit Packer, right.
Honey & Co.

Since opening Honey & Co., Srulovich and Packer’s first restaurant, in 2012, the Ottolenghi alumni have earned a reputation for offering some of the freshest, most delicious sweet and savoury Middle Eastern cuisine in central London. Cookbooks and multiple follow-up sites came after the universal approval for the first restaurant. The simple interior and warm service all contributed to its appeal — it soon became the hidden gem that few could pretend wasn’t out in the open. Special mention must also be made for its beautiful floor tiles, magical bathroom, and use of paper tablecloths.

Inside Honey &amp; Co., with small tables topped with paper tablecloths. blue banquette seating, and shelves laden with pomegranate molasses, tahina, rose water, and honey.
The interiors, notable for paper tablecloths and shelves lined with staples.
Honey & Co.

Packer remembered, “We had this simple idea to open a little place of our own — at first, we thought it would be a kebab shop, but we came to the idea of serving up all the dishes we missed from home: shawarma in the oven, delicious fresh salads, tahini with everything. Looking back, I was certain we wouldn’t do any cakes… and then the cheesecake happened.”

Grill restaurant Honey & Smoke on Great Portland Street which opened in 2016, along with its deli, Honey & Spice on Warren Street, just across the street from Honey & Co., will survive the original restaurant.

More soon.

