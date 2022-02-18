Some of Boston’s Butteriest Lobster Rolls Are on the Way to London

An exciting new seafood restaurant with renowned sites in Boston has announced it will open in Mayfair this year. Saltie Girl, which specialises in lobsters, oysters, caviar, and premium tinned seafood is scheduled to open at 15 North Audley Street, replacing the fast casual Italian chain restaurant Prezzo. Eater has learned.

The Boston restaurant is among the city’s essentials, according to Eater Boston, whose entry states:

Saltie Girl boasts a large selection of seafood dishes that touch on so many different genres. A table might have everything from a raw bar tower to whole fried black bass for two to fried lobster and waffles, and there are plenty of imported tins of seafood as well. This Back Bay restaurant is a seafood lover’s paradise.

The restaurant has already set up a London Instagram thirst trap, with the only post to date displaying a particularly accomplished looking buttered lobster roll.

“Just a taste of what’s to come,” the caption states.

It is not yet known whether the restaurant will bring its renowned and extensive collection of tinned seafood to London, but diners can expect the likes of chowder, bisque, a significant raw bar, fried whole belly Ipswich clams, and lobster rolls “by the ounce.”

More about Saltie Girl soon.