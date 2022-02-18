 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Some of Boston’s Butteriest Lobster Rolls Are on the Way to London

Saltie Girl, an essential seafood restaurant, is coming to Mayfair straight from New England

by Adam Coghlan Updated

An exciting new seafood restaurant with renowned sites in Boston has announced it will open in Mayfair this year. Saltie Girl, which specialises in lobsters, oysters, caviar, and premium tinned seafood is scheduled to open at 15 North Audley Street, replacing the fast casual Italian chain restaurant Prezzo. Eater has learned.

The Boston restaurant is among the city’s essentials, according to Eater Boston, whose entry states:

Saltie Girl boasts a large selection of seafood dishes that touch on so many different genres. A table might have everything from a raw bar tower to whole fried black bass for two to fried lobster and waffles, and there are plenty of imported tins of seafood as well. This Back Bay restaurant is a seafood lover’s paradise.

The restaurant has already set up a London Instagram thirst trap, with the only post to date displaying a particularly accomplished looking buttered lobster roll.

“Just a taste of what’s to come,” the caption states.

It is not yet known whether the restaurant will bring its renowned and extensive collection of tinned seafood to London, but diners can expect the likes of chowder, bisque, a significant raw bar, fried whole belly Ipswich clams, and lobster rolls “by the ounce.”

More about Saltie Girl soon.

The Latest

Storm Eunice Tears Through O2 Arena, Forcing All Restaurants and Bars to Evacuate

By Adam Coghlan

Michelin Demoted Just One London Restaurant in Its 2022 Guide

By Adam Coghlan

Hackney’s Raucous Vegan Chinese Restaurant Is Growing Up in London Fields

By James Hansen

Roti King’s Brilliant Flaky Roti Canai Is Coming to Battersea Power Station

By Adam Coghlan

6 Key Takeaways From the Michelin Guide 2022

By Adam Coghlan and James Hansen

Jamie Oliver’s ‘Great Cookbook Challenge’ Arrives at a Crossroads

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world