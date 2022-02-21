 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Restaurant Tycoon Richard Caring Is Opening Another Obscenely Extra Mayfair Venue

After pulling out of buying the Wolseley, Caprice Holdings bossman opens up about Bacchanalia on Berkeley Square

by Adam Coghlan
The Caring Foundation’s Night For Sentebale Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale

Fresh from some recent speculation about a speculative acquisition of Corbin and King’s portfolio of restaurants, the restaurant tycoon and hospitality playboy Richard Caring (nee Caringi) has been talking to his friends at the Sunday Times about some characteristically obscene plans for the site at Connaught House on Mount Street in Mayfair.

The former Porsche showroom, which occupies a corner site on the edge of Berkeley Square, in the heart of the monied central London neighbourhood, will become Caring’s Bacchanalia — a Greek and Italian restaurant for the wealthy.

While the Caprice Holdings restaurant tycoon has declared his interest in purchasing rival restaurant group Corbin and King’s over, Caring is doubling down on his already sizeable Mayfair footprint. Bacchanalia will open a short walk from existing venues such as Sexy Fish, Scott’s, Annabel’s, Brasserie of Light, and 34 Mayfair.

Apparently, the artist Damien Hirst, a friend of Caring’s, is producing a quartet of over-the-top, giant works, including, naturally, what is being described as “winged lovers embracing on a unicorn.” Lovely stuff. This will join “Sistine Chapel-style frescoes on the ceiling” at a venue being overseen by long-time Caprice Holdings collaborator, the restaurant designer Martin Brudnizki.

Meanwhile, Hot Dinners reports at there’s going to be a members-only section, in addition to the restaurant and a private dining room, and “the Midas Bar,” which will feature a bar made entirely from rock crystal and there will also be a terrace for alfresco food and drink.

As for the food — almost always an afterthought at Caring’s clubstaurants — will feature lots of seared protein, alongside all of the luxury ingredients. Hot Dinners mentions a sample menu featuring, oysters, caviar, foie gras, John Dory, and ceps in a chicken butter sauce.

