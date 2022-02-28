 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

London’s Most Wildly Extra Restaurateurs Are Heading to High Street Kensington for Site Four

Gloria, Circolo Popolare, Ave Mario, and now a new spot in West London from the kitsch masters flash

by Adam Coghlan Updated
Circolo Popolare restaurant in London by Big Mamma Group is the city’s most extra Italian restaurant
Circolo Popolare restaurant in London
Big Mamma Group [Official Photo]

Gloria, Circolo Popolare, and Ave Mario owners Big Mamma — gregarious, kitsch, fabulous restaurateurs par excellence — are reportedly planning to open a fourth site, this time in west London’s High Street Kensington.

Both Propel Hospitality and Hot Dinners are reporting that the company, which made its debut in Shoreditch in 2019, will open its fourth restaurant in three years at 92 Kensington High Street, between a branch of Ole and Steen — the Scandi all-day cafe — and an Ivy, which requires little further explanation.

Reports state that the new site will be smaller than recent projects, offering just the 180 seats in what was a former HSBC bank branch.

Big Mamma’s Victor Lugger, Tigrane Seydoux — renowned Parisian restaurateurs — made their high-profile, noisy London debut in 2019, and have continued to open restaurants at maximum decibels ever since. Circolo Popolare opened just off Oxford Circus in Rathbone Place later in the same year, while Ave Mario opened in Covent Garden in the late summer of 2021 — delayed by 18 months as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Where Gloria is inspired by the Amalfi coast in the 1970s, Circolo pledged to deliver “Sicilian coast sunshine to the heart of Fitzrovia,” and Ave Mario a 280-seater mega restaurant loosely inspired by Florence, and other optimistic version’s of Italian pop culture.

No doubt the fourth restaurant will, too, be dedicated to abbondanza.

Eater contacted Luger for further comment but did not immediately receive a response.

More soon.

High Street

High Street, , England KT3

London

, , England Visit Website

Circolo Popolare

40-41 Rathbone Place, , England W1T 1HX Visit Website

The Latest

Forest Gate’s Globetrotting and Beloved Restaurant Arch Rivals Has Closed

By Adam Coghlan

5 Restaurants to Try in London This Weekend

By Feroz Gajia

Annual World’s ‘50 Best Restaurants’ Ceremony Moved from Moscow to London

By Adam Coghlan

Rapper Tinie Tempah Is Launching a New Chicken Brand Which Aims to ‘Reinvent’ Wraps

By Adam Coghlan

The Historic Jerusalem Tavern, One of London’s Best Pubs, Has Closed

By Adam Coghlan

It’s Mostly More-of-the-Same as Market Halls Rises from the Ashes in Canary Wharf

By Adam Coghlan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world