 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

London’s Fastest Growing Restaurant Empire Will Open New Tehrani Grill in Borough Market

Chef Kian Samyani and JKS Restaurants’s Berenjak will replace Flor on Bedale Street in Borough this Spring

by Adam Coghlan
A spread of Persian dishes from Berenjak
A spread from Berenjak
Berenjak [Official Photo]

One of Dua Lipa’s recently noted five favourite London restaurants — the Soho-based Iranian grill restaurant, Berenjak, from chef Kian Samyani and JKS Restaurants — will move into the site vacated by Flor in Borough Market this spring.

Following the announcement on Instagram, information released by the restaurant group today, 7 February, says that it “will offer an expanded menu that includes several new homestyle Iranian dishes, alongside all the signature Berenjak classics,” including its charcoal-grilled kababs inspired by the hole-in-the-walls of Iranian capital Tehran: minced lamb koodibeh and poussin jujeh tond. Many of the signature mazeh small plates from the Soho restaurant will also make the jump to Borough, including the black chickpea hummus, the Panir Sabzi (Persian feta with radish, fresh herbs, and nuts), and the taftoon — clay-baked seeded flatbread.

A new series of “family-style” dishes, said to be inspired by those chef Samayani recalls from childhood, will be cooked on a rotisserie grill, including whole saffron chicken zereshk pollow. It will sit alongside new starters added to the mazeh section, plus, a full menu of classic Iranian desserts, and an expanded cocktail and wine list. Takeaway lunch boxes will be introduced for the office workers who use Borough Market in the midweek.

Berenjak opened on Soho’s Romilly Street in 2018 but has really taken off since and during the pandemic — a favourite not just of the likes of popstar Lipa and model friend Bella Hadid, but footballers like Rio Ferdinand, Paulo Dybala, and Leroy Sané; chefs such as the Salt Bae; and the crown prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The news of Berenjak’s journey east comes after JKS and partner James Lowe announced that its bakery Flor ceased operations at Bedale Street in January. Despite the ingenuity and creativity from the likes of Pam Yung, Anna Higham, Helen Evans, and Lowe in delivering some of the most interesting bakery, pastry, and small plates, and the hugely successful ASAP Pizza lockdown pivot, Flor apparently never found a firm enough foothold in London’s most famous food market. JKS will hope the relative fame and approachability of Berenjak will bypass some of the obstacles encountered by the site’s previous occupant.

Berenjak 2 in Borough will be JKS Restaurants’s twenty-first London restaurant, adding to a portfolio which spans Michelin-Starred Gymkhana, Sabor, Bao, Hoppers, Brigadiers, and the delivery only brand Motu.

Check back soon for full menu details and an exact opening date in the spring of 2022.

Foursquare

Gymkhana

42 Albemarle Street, , England W1S 4JH 020 3011 5900 Visit Website

Sabor

35-37 Heddon Street, , England W1B 4BR 020 3319 8130 Visit Website
Foursquare

bao

590 Valencia Street, , CA 94110 (415) 658-7453 Visit Website

Borough Market

8 Southwark Street, , England SE1 1TL 020 7407 1002 Visit Website
Foursquare

Flor

1 Bedale Street, , England SE1 9AL 020 3967 5418 Visit Website

Hoppers

77 Wigmore Street, London, W1U 1QE Visit Website

Brigadiers

1-5 Bloomberg Arcade, , England EC4N 8AR 020 3319 8140 Visit Website

Berenjak

27 Romilly Street, , England W1D 5AL Visit Website

The Latest

One of the City’s Best New Malaysian Roti Restaurants Is Already Expanding

By Adam Coghlan

Piri-Piri Chicken Comes to Mayfair as Heddon Street Swaps Ice for Fire With Casa do Frango

By James Hansen

Revered Thai Food Maestro David Thompson Is Returning to London With a New Restaurant

By Adam Coghlan

Dua Lipa Drops Her Favourite London Restaurants in New Newsletter

By Adam Coghlan

The Lawsuit Between Two Chocolate Caterpillar Cakes Is Over

By James Hansen

Before His Big Deal Chinese Restaurant, Hip Star Chef John Javier Opens Member’s Club Serving Middle Eastern Food

By Adam Coghlan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world