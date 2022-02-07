Piri-Piri Chicken Comes to Mayfair as Heddon Street Swaps Ice for Fire With Casa do Frango

Popular piri-piri chicken chain Casa do Frango will expand into Mayfair by taking over the Ice Bar on Heddon Street, according to Propel. It will be the third Portuguese restaurant for fast-growing group MJMK, adding to sites in Borough and Shoreditch.
Propel asserts that this will be a “flagship” for the group, which has built a steady reputation on well-grilled chicken (over wood) alongside decent chips, taking its cues from the Algarve. It would also add to the burgeoning little restaurant nook on Heddon Street, joining Nieves Barragan Mohacho’s Michelin-starred Sabor, and Budgie Montoya’s Sarap, current resident of self-styled “incubator” 10 Heddon Street formerly home to Manteca, Fallow, and in its former guise, Magpie.
The opening would add to what promises to be a serious year for MJMK, run by Jake Kasumov and Marco Mendes. Lisboeta, its partnership with another Portuguese, star chef Nuno Mendes, is due to open this Spring, with a debut restaurant for John and Desiree Chantarasak’s AngloThai coming later in the year, while a second site for Cuban-inspired bar La Rampa is also on the cards. It’s slated for Jason Atherton’s erstwhile pizza restaurant Hai Cenato, in Victoria, according to Propel.
More soon.