Piri-Piri Chicken Comes to Mayfair as Heddon Street Swaps Ice for Fire With Casa do Frango

Casa do Frango will take over the former Ice Bar, as parent group MJMK lines up new openings

by James Hansen
A spread of piri-piri chicken and sides from Casa do Frango.
A spread of piri-piri chicken and sides from Casa do Frango.
Casa do Frango

Popular piri-piri chicken chain Casa do Frango will expand into Mayfair by taking over the Ice Bar on Heddon Street, according to Propel. It will be the third Portuguese restaurant for fast-growing group MJMK, adding to sites in Borough and Shoreditch.

Propel asserts that this will be a “flagship” for the group, which has built a steady reputation on well-grilled chicken (over wood) alongside decent chips, taking its cues from the Algarve. It would also add to the burgeoning little restaurant nook on Heddon Street, joining Nieves Barragan Mohacho’s Michelin-starred Sabor, and Budgie Montoya’s Sarap, current resident of self-styled “incubator” 10 Heddon Street formerly home to Manteca, Fallow, and in its former guise, Magpie.

The opening would add to what promises to be a serious year for MJMK, run by Jake Kasumov and Marco Mendes. Lisboeta, its partnership with another Portuguese, star chef Nuno Mendes, is due to open this Spring, with a debut restaurant for John and Desiree Chantarasak’s AngloThai coming later in the year, while a second site for Cuban-inspired bar La Rampa is also on the cards. It’s slated for Jason Atherton’s erstwhile pizza restaurant Hai Cenato, in Victoria, according to Propel.

More soon.

Sabor

35-37 Heddon Street, , England W1B 4BR 020 3319 8130 Visit Website

manteca

49-51 Curtain Road, , England EC2A 3PT Visit Website

Hai Cenato

79 Buckingham Palace Road, , England SW1E 5DJ 020 3816 9320 Visit Website

Casa do Frango

32 Southwark Street, , England SE1 1TU 020 3972 2323 Visit Website

Magpie

10 Heddon Street, , England W1B 4BX 020 3903 9096 Visit Website

Bar La Rampa

7/8 Market Place, , England W1W 8AG 020 3840 5555 Visit Website

