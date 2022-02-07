 clock menu more-arrow no yes

One of the City’s Best New Malaysian Roti Restaurants Is Already Expanding

Hawker’s Kitchen which arrived on Caledonian Road in 2021 now has a site off Brick Lane; a third, bigger site is slated for north London soon

by Adam Coghlan
Fish curry and roti prata at Hawker’s Kitchen
Tilapi curry and roti prata at Hawker’s Kitchen
Adam Coghlan/Eater London

Hawker’s Kitchen, the King’s Cross Malaysian roti prata specialist and one of the best new restaurants in London, opened a second site close to Brick Lane and will open a third, significantly bigger premises in north London in the coming weeks, Eater understands.

The Caledonian Road branch opened in the spring of 2021, just as the city was reawakening from months of lockdown in the early months of last year. It has earned plaudits from the online commentariat and is nailed on for a glowing broadsheet write-up before long.

The restaurant serves the gamut of Malay-Singaporean hawker dishes: Judiciously spiced and seasoned noodle plates, such as mee goreng and the kway teow goreng; dosas, laksa, and nasi lemak; salt-and-pepper squid and / or chicken wings; sides of morning glory; and more. But the star of the show here is the flaky, multi-layered roti prata, which is offered with a range of fragrant, hot, and sour curries at both breakfast and lunch.

The restaurant whose kitchen is overseen by a chef who previously worked at cult, essential London restaurant Roti King is one of the restaurants included in Eater contributor Jonathan Nunn’s recent round-up of the best new Malaysian spots (which aren’t Roti King) in Vittles.

A smaller branch of the restaurant opened on the corner of Fashion Street and Brick Lane in December 2020, while Eater now understands that the owners will open a third site, with space for approximately 35 guests in the coming weeks, at an as-yet-unrevealed location approximately 20 minutes walk from the Caledonian Road branch.

