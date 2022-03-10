 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Shoreditch Vibe Enclave Lalaland Picks the Food to Fuel Its Scenesters

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark has chosen his traders for the former Dinerama space on Great Eastern Street

by James Hansen
An artist’s impression of Lalaland Shoreditch, featuring people milling around with food
Look at the rigs on this lot.
Lalaland

Lalaland, the Shoreditch like totally summer vibes zone with food, has chosen the traders to fuel its scene. Founded by Beach Blanket Babylon king Robert Newmark, it will take over the former Dinerama site on Great Eastern Street, with 11 food traders; four bars; music; and --lounges--

Though Lalaland has not confirmed its entire food menu, some of the opening traders include GuaBao; Saga Boy, a Trinibago stall; The Duck Shed; Little Pasta Co; Fireyard BBQ; and then some stranger names. Wangz, the yassification of chicken wings; Hot Chixx, the yassification of rotisserie chicken; Etna Coffee, explosively brewed; and RockIT, dedicated to ... Indian burgers.

Sorry to the traders, but Lalaland doesn’t seem very food-focussed. Other trappings include a plunge pool, various fire pits, a living wall, and even a waterfall. There will probably be some beach blankets, if not Babylon. For those who are keen, the vibes start from 21 March.

Taiwanese fried chicken slinger could return to Camden

Speaking of vibes, Mr Ji, the cool little spot on Greek Street with food from Tātā Eatery, could be heading to Camden for a second site. Founder Samuel Haim previously ran a pop-up there, under Mr Ji’s original guise.

The old Tredwells in Covent Garden has a new operator

St. Martin’s House, which claims it is named for a 17th century actor, will open a bar and all-day restaurant, serving the kind of all-day British-sort-of food that’s all over the city. A lurid dip that could have just been hummus, but isn’t! Mushrooms with grill marks! A funky Scotch egg! Pretty oysters! Meanwhile, former Tredwells chef-patron Chantelle Nicholson has confirmed that her new restaurant, Apricity, will open 12 April.

Shoreditch gets a new “micro-bar”

The group behind Discount Suit Company, near Aldgate and the Sun Tavern, in Bethnal Green, will open The Umbrella Project on Boundary Street. In a neat touch, all drinks, including cocktails, can be bought to take away.

