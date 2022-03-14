 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Essential Restaurant Honey and Co. Will Get a New Home in Bloomsbury After the Original Closes in April

Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich’s restaurant will replace Cigala on Lamb’s Conduit Street

by James Hansen Updated
Floral waters, grains, oils, and tahini line the shelves at Honey and Co.’s original restaurant on Warren Street
Floral waters, grains, oils, and tahini line the shelves at Honey and Co.’s original restaurant on Warren Street, which will close in April.
Ola Smit

Honey and Co. founders Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich are looking at a new opening on Lamb’s Conduit Street, following the news that the storied Warren Street restaurant will close this April. The chef duo will take over the building that formerly housed Cigala at 54 Lamb’s Conduit Street, with the new restaurant opening later in spring.

Srulovich describes the opening as “spreading our wings,” with the restaurant not a “copy-and-paste” despite relying on the outstanding food — and major goodwill — the duo has accumulated over ten years in Fitzrovia. Honey and Co. will now carry wine by near neighbour Keeling and Andrew, behind Lamb’s Conduit legend Noble Rot, as well as in Packer’s words, “more space” and “better extraction.” It’s the little things. The most famous dishes will of course be retained, including barbecued aubergine with tahina and the now-legendary cheesecake.

Packer and Srulovich announced Honey and Co.’s closure in February, saying that “Sadly the time came to renew and the building was sold instead ... We had no clue what a happy monster it would become when we opened. Now we’re about so much more than bricks and mortar — who knew we would write cookbooks and a column, host a podcast, teach classes, spend a lot of time dancing on Instagram?”

In its 10 years, Honey and Co. maintained the cosy warmth of something secret even as it quickly became one of London’s most famous and essential restaurants — and spawned those cookbooks and two follow-ups: a deli across the road in Honey and Spice; and Honey and Smoke, a grill restaurant on nearby Great Portland Street. Its food, ranging from Yemeni flatbreads to Essaouira fish tagines named for the Moroccan coastal city, earned particular acclaim on the sweet side, for cakes and pastries heady with orange flower water, rosewater, pistachios, and tahina.

More soon.

The Latest

Filed under:

Restaurant Insolvencies Spike as More Financial Pressure Looms

By James Hansen

Burger King Goes Large With Vegan Restaurant Trial in Central London

By Adam Coghlan

London Gets Another Modern Mexican Restaurant From a Chef With World-Class Pedigree

By James Hansen

Get Ready for Smashed Indonesian Fried Duck and Sambal From the First Trader at Arcade Food Hall 2.0

By James Hansen

Filed under:

New Shoreditch Vibe Enclave Lalaland Picks the Food to Fuel Its Scenesters

By James Hansen

Filed under:

The Best Home Coffee Makers, According to Baristas, Roasters, and Coffee Professionals

For the best cup of morning coffee at home, follow these industry-approved recs from The Strategist

By Jill Chuah Masters and Chris Mandle

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world