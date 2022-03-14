Essential Restaurant Honey and Co. Will Get a New Home in Bloomsbury After the Original Closes in April

Honey and Co. founders Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich are looking at a new opening on Lamb’s Conduit Street, following the news that the storied Warren Street restaurant will close this April. The chef duo will take over the building that formerly housed Cigala at 54 Lamb’s Conduit Street, with the new restaurant opening later in spring.

Srulovich describes the opening as “spreading our wings,” with the restaurant not a “copy-and-paste” despite relying on the outstanding food — and major goodwill — the duo has accumulated over ten years in Fitzrovia. Honey and Co. will now carry wine by near neighbour Keeling and Andrew, behind Lamb’s Conduit legend Noble Rot, as well as in Packer’s words, “more space” and “better extraction.” It’s the little things. The most famous dishes will of course be retained, including barbecued aubergine with tahina and the now-legendary cheesecake.

Packer and Srulovich announced Honey and Co.’s closure in February, saying that “Sadly the time came to renew and the building was sold instead ... We had no clue what a happy monster it would become when we opened. Now we’re about so much more than bricks and mortar — who knew we would write cookbooks and a column, host a podcast, teach classes, spend a lot of time dancing on Instagram?”

In its 10 years, Honey and Co. maintained the cosy warmth of something secret even as it quickly became one of London’s most famous and essential restaurants — and spawned those cookbooks and two follow-ups: a deli across the road in Honey and Spice; and Honey and Smoke, a grill restaurant on nearby Great Portland Street. Its food, ranging from Yemeni flatbreads to Essaouira fish tagines named for the Moroccan coastal city, earned particular acclaim on the sweet side, for cakes and pastries heady with orange flower water, rosewater, pistachios, and tahina.

