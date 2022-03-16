Jamie Oliver Pulls Restaurant and Cookery School Out of Russia in Response to Invasion of Ukraine

Jamie Oliver’s restaurant group is scrapping its decade-old Jamie’s Italian in the heart of Moscow, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Oliver’s group has ordered franchise partner Ginza to shut down all social media and remove all branding from the restaurant, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

The move will also see a Jamie Oliver cookery school in the city close, as other restaurant groups small and large exit the country’s markets. McDonald’s, KFC, and other large fast food chains have all suspended sales in recent days.

In London, restaurants, cafes, pubs, and bars continue to support charitable initiatives in Ukraine, either through events or donations attached to bills.

As one Honey closes, another opens

Beloved Fitzrovia restaurant Honey and Co. will get a new home in Bloomsbury. Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich’s essential will move on to Lamb’s Conduit Street when its original premises on Warren Street closes in April.

Popular burger brand gets in on the food hall game

Black Bear Burger will open at the newest Market Hall in Canary Wharf, adding to its well-regarded sit-down restaurant in Brixton Village.

Campaign gets salty over meal deals

Action on Salt has found that seven out of 10 products in U.K. supermarket meal deals “contain dangerously large amounts of salt, sugar or saturated fat.” Chairman of the group Graham McGregor went as far as to say that removing salt from ready meals would help save “many thousands of people who currently die unnecessarily.”