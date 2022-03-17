The Corbin and King Restaurant Investment Saga Rumbles on With No End in Sight

The financial saga between London restaurant group Corbin and King and its majority shareholder Minor International shows no sign of ending. Minor is launching two new lawsuits, according to Sky News: one against American investment firm Knighthead, and one against Corbin and King co-founder Jeremy King.

They are the latest in a strange few months, during which Minor has tried its hardest not to receive over £30 million, because doing so would see it cede control of Corbin and King. The hotel group placed Corbin and King’s holding company into administration in a power move back in January, saying at the time that the process would have no impact on its London restaurants; this continues to be the case.

In the intervening months, Knighthead offered to spend £38 million on refinancing Corbin and King; Minor attempted to block that refinancing in court, and failed. At the time, the presiding judge Mr Justice Foxton said that the more favourable terms offered by Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Capital Management contributed to the ruling.

This is all part of a long running dispute over strategy which King first publicly detailed in November 2021, with the two parties disagreeing over the state of the London restaurant market and also expansion plans.

Pistachio-hued Italian juggernaut rumbles on

Lina Stores has confirmed to Eater London that it will open in Marylebone in June 2021, as well as pressing ahead with an opening in Clapham.

Mayfair gets the green light to swap ice for fire with piri piri chicken

Casa do Frango’s Heddon Street restaurant, which will replace the Ice Bar, is going ahead.

You wait two years for one London Coffee Festival and then two come along at once

Six months later, the “annual” London Coffee Festival returns at the end of this month.