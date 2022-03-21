 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Asma Khan Wants to Move Darjeeling Express to Give Her Cooks the Limelight

She told Saturday Kitchen that the Covent Garden location doesn’t fulfil what she wants from a restaurant

by James Hansen
Asma Khan
Khan at the original Darjeeling Express in 2018.
Ming Tang-Evans

World-renowned restaurateur and cookbook author Asma Khan wants to find a new new home for her celebrated restaurant Darjeeling Express to give her cooks the limelight.

Speaking on Saturday Kitchen, Khan said that while the large site on Garrick Street on Covent Garden had proved both a hit and extremely useful when COVID-19 restricted trade, the return to fully fledged dining out has uncovered a mismatch between the space and what she wants her restaurant to represent. “I am going to move because the real stars of the show are the women in my kitchen ... At the moment we’re in a basement kitchen, which is true for most West End places.” Khan has long run Darjeeling Express with a kitchen of only women, and has been a consistent advocate for gender equality in restaurant culture.

Khan moved Darjeeling Express after its popularity and capacity outgrew its original space in Kingly Court, Soho, which while ultimately too small boasted the open kitchen that Khan wants her team to have. Eater contacted her for further comment.

