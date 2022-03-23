The UK’s Foremost Chocolate Maker Is Once Again Coming to London for a Pop-Up

Pump Street Bakery, one of the most renowned bakers and chocolatiers in the U.K., will reprise its London pop-up after three-and-a-half years away.

Based out of Orford, in Suffolk, it will be in residence at 16C Calvert Avenue in Shoreditch from 31 March through 10 April, open from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. The city’s fans can expect an appropriately chocolatey range in the run-up to Easter, along with a bake sale that will form part of the current #cookforUkraine campaign. Though its chocolate is readily available in shops and delis across the city, having its baked goods — including some truly stellar Eccles cakes — in the capital is a rare treat.

Pump Street will also invite some London bakeries to join them for the pastry portion, with the likes of Spa Terminus’s Flor; Stoke Newington’s Esters; and Toklas, in Temple.

Joanna and Chris Brennan’s brand last appeared in the capital in 2018, with a pop-up on Redchurch Street in Shoreditch in the site now occupied by London bakery Jolene; that in turn was a reprise of a 2015 pop-up in the same space.

