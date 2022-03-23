 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The UK’s Foremost Chocolate Maker Is Once Again Coming to London for a Pop-Up

Pump Street Bakery will return to Shoreditch from the end of March to the middle of April

by James Hansen
Pump Street Bakery pops up at 67 Redchurch Street in Shoreditch this week
An Eccles cake and chocolate, better together.
Pump Street/Facebook

Pump Street Bakery, one of the most renowned bakers and chocolatiers in the U.K., will reprise its London pop-up after three-and-a-half years away.

Based out of Orford, in Suffolk, it will be in residence at 16C Calvert Avenue in Shoreditch from 31 March through 10 April, open from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. The city’s fans can expect an appropriately chocolatey range in the run-up to Easter, along with a bake sale that will form part of the current #cookforUkraine campaign. Though its chocolate is readily available in shops and delis across the city, having its baked goods — including some truly stellar Eccles cakes — in the capital is a rare treat.

Pump Street will also invite some London bakeries to join them for the pastry portion, with the likes of Spa Terminus’s Flor; Stoke Newington’s Esters; and Toklas, in Temple.

Joanna and Chris Brennan’s brand last appeared in the capital in 2018, with a pop-up on Redchurch Street in Shoreditch in the site now occupied by London bakery Jolene; that in turn was a reprise of a 2015 pop-up in the same space.

More soon.

