Miznon, the Israeli restaurant group which fills its fluffy pita with the flavours of its city, is planning to open a first London restaurant. Eyal Shani’s renowned group, founded in Tel Aviv in 2011, is planning to replace a Pret a Manger on Broadwick Street, according to Propel.

Best known in Europe for its first Paris restaurant in the Lower Marais (after which two more followed, in the 11th and 9th arrondissements) Shani’s credo is “to take whole cities and translate them into one pita....So in this case, to take Paris’ energies, its groove, its longings, its limitations, its beauty and its food, and express all of that in one pita.”

He did it in New York, too, there creating something called the “folded cheeseburger,” which envelopes griddled beef, cheese, sour cream, tomato, and pickles. This sort of interesting city food, with a veneer of fast-casual optimisation and a lick of massive brand renown, both sounds like an upgrade on the usual Sohoification of restaurants and a precisely engineered hit in waiting.

More soon on Miznon London.