 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Photogenic Bakery Pophams Will Open a Third Site in Victoria Park

It’s adding to the Islington original and London Fields follow-up, both specialising in highly visual pastries

by James Hansen
Maple and bacon filled laminated pastry swirls
Getting swirly with bacon and maple at Pophams Bakery.
Pophams Bakery

Bakery turned bakery, pasta restaurant, and all-things-tasteful-boutique Pophams will open a third London space in Victoria Park Village, joining the Islington original and the follow-up in London Fields.

Pophams announced the opening on Instagram, teasing a new range of cups and plates by ceramicist Kimberley Chan for the new site. It will open next door to the Deli Downstairs, on the roundabout where Lauriston Road and Victoria Park Road intersect.

After debuting on Prebend Road in 2017, it quickly won hordes of fans for its highly Instagrammable pastries, which favour extremely tight lamination, dark caramelisation, and childlike, sweet flavour palettes. Weekend specialities receive particular adoration, including lemon curd and poppyseed; rhubarb and brûléed custard; and a peanut butter, jam, and banana number.

Pophams then took over the former Rawduck restaurant on Richmond Road in 2019, promoting baker Phil King to executive chef and having him oversee a pasta-focussed evening service at the new site. This third opening is also expected to have a prix-fixe evening menu, alongside the pastries and sandwiches during the day.

More soon.

The Latest

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Opening London Restaurant With TikTok Mega Chef Czn Burak

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

The Ironic Thing About Inflation Is That It Makes Chocolate Bars Shrink

By James Hansen

There’s a Patisserie Battle Royale Going on in Knightsbridge

By James Hansen

International Master of Fluffy Pita Miznon Sets Its Sights on Soho

By James Hansen

‘Masterchef’ Returns With a Brand New Challenge That Viewers Hate

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Hellmann’s Chooses Violence and Puts Gravy Mayo on Supermarket Shelves

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world